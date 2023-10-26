'Babar Azam, Also Known As Zimbabar': Netizens Brutally Troll Pakistan Captain By Editing His Wikipedia Page

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has come under fire after his team's poor performance in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. Pakistan's campaign took a massive hit after three successive defeats in their games against India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Babar Azam himself is being criticised for the lack of runs in the tournament despite him being ranked the No.1 batter in ODI rankings.

Babar has scores of 5, 10, 50, 18 and 74 in the tournament so far but both of his half-centuries have come in losing causes against India and Afghanistan.

Netizens therefore, took to his Wikipedia page to edit Babar Azam's page on the website by describing him as 'Zimbabar'. The page was however, restored to what it was before the Zimbabar edit.

Why Zimbabar?

The term Zimbabar was coined by after Pakistani fans' belief that Babar could only score against teams like Zimbabwe, and other smaller nations.

Pakistan's campaign derailed after their massive defeat against India in Ahmedabad on October 14. They had won both of their opening two games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but things have gone downhill for Babar & Co.

Babar's captaincy is also being questioned due to his on-field decisions like bowling and fielding changes which haven't worked for Pakistan.

Babar likely to be replaced as captain

Media reports are doing the rounds that Babar might be replaced as the captain after this World Cup after the PCB issued a statement hinting at drastic changes in the Pakistan team set up soon.

"Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were given freedom and support in forming the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

"Looking ahead, the board will make decisions in the best interest of Pakistan cricket based on the team's performances in the World Cup," the PCB statement read.

Slim chances of Pakistan's progression

Pakistan have a tough road ahead in the tournament with their upcoming matches against South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and defending champions England therefore, chances of them reaching the semi-finals are very bleak.

