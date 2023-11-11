ENG vs PAK, CWC 2023: Miffed Babar Azam Stops Muhammad Rizwan From Celebrating With Shaheen Afridi; Watch

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was probably not happy with something he saw on the field as he stopped wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan from celebrating with Shaheen Shah Afridi after the fast bowler took the wicket of Ben Stokes during their final match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Saturday.

A video is doing the rounds on social media which shows Babar angrily trying to stop Rizwan from congratulating Afridi in the 41st over after Stokes's dismissal on 84.

While he himself patted Afridi for taking the wicket, Babar however did not let Rizwan do the same as the wicketkeeper tried to give a high-five to Afridi.

Babar was probably thinking that the job was not done yet and England were already looking good for a massive score at that stage.

England were cruising at 240 for 3 at the time of the wicket when this incident happened.

Pakistan crash out of CWC 2023

Babar was probably frustrated by the fact that Pakistan had no chance of qualifying for the semi-finals after England opted to bat first and posted a big score on the board at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Pakistan's chances took a severe hit after England chose to bat and then they had to chase down the target of 338 in 6.4 overs to overhaul New Zealand's net run rate.

This is the third ODI World Cup in succession where Pakistan have failed to reach at least the semi-finals, just like their campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

Pakistan and England will fly back home after this match as they both crashed out in the league stage after a string of losses in the tournament.

