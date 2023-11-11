'I'm Keen To Lead The Rebuild': Babar Azam Wants To Continue As Pakistan Captain Despite Dismal Show In CWC 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is keen to continue in his role in the team as the leader even as his side crashed out of the ICC World Cup 2023 in the league stage on Saturday.

Pakistan ended their campaign with a 93-run defeat against defending champions England, who also were knocked out before the semi-finals. This was their fifth loss in 9 ODIs in the campaign and its the third World Cup in a row where Pakistan have failed to reach the semis.

England outclass Pakistan to bow out themselves

Chasing a mammoth 338 for victory, Pakistan needed to gun down the total in 6.4 overs to overhaul New Zealand and reach the final four but the equation was just impossible for them to achieve.

Babar said that team management will now sit and discuss their shortcomings and mistakes in this World Cup.

"Very disappointed with the performance. If we had won SA match, could've been a different story. But yes, have made mistakes in bowling, batting and fielding.

"We struggled because our spinners didn't take wickets in middle-overs in this World Cup and we had to rely on our fast bowlers. If spinners don't take wickets in middle overs, you struggle. We have to sit together. Let's see," Babar said after the match as Pakistan suffered their fifth defeat in the tournament.

Babar wants to continue captaining Pakistan

He also hinted at carrying on with his role as the skipper despite reports of him likely to be removed from the position after returning home.

"Will take positives and discuss our mistakes also. I will do the best to pitch in my experience, I'm keen to lead the rebuild," he added.

PCB likely to sack skipper Babar

Pakistan's Geo News had earlier reported that Babar is going to step down as the white-ball captain. They also claimed that he has been consulting with former Pakistan cricketer and ex-PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and people close to him about his future.

Babar had even said before the England defeat that he will assess his role in the side after going back from the World Cup.

"About the captaincy--as I said, once we go back to Pakistan or after this match, we will see what happens. But right now, I am not focusing on this; my focus is on the next match.

"I have been captaining my team for the last three years, and I have never felt this way. It's just because I have not performed the way I should have in the World Cup, that's why people are saying that I am under pressure," Babar had said in the pre-match press conference.

