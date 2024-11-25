Harris Shield: Shashank Naik Sparkles For Modern English School, Chembur

Modern English School, Chembur left arm medium pacer of Shashank Naik took four wickets in 30 runs to restrict General Education Academy to a lowly score of 123 in the first innings of Super league Harris Shield played at PJ Hindu Gymkhana. In reply, Modern English School was at 100 for 2 at the close of day 1.

Al Barkaat off spinner Ronil Jhanjhani bagged six wickets haul which helped bundle out Anjuman I-Islam Urdu CSMT a paltry score of 109 in 33.5 overs at Islam Gymkhana. In reply Deven Yadav remained unbeaten on 72 of 117 balls with nine boundaries.

The batsmen of Anjuman I-Islam Allana English School managed to score 218 in the first innings with the contributions of 30 odd runs while slow left arm spinner claimed six wickets haul for Dnyandeep Seva Mandal.

Parag English School bowled out Matunga Premier School for a meager low total 101 at National CC Cross Maidan. Medium pacer Niraj Dhumal took four wickets for 22. At the close of day’s play, Parag English School was at 210 for loss of three wickets.

Brief Scores: End of Day 1

General Education Academy vs Modern English School, Chembur at PJ Hindu Gymkhana

General Education Academy: 123 all out in 46.2 overs (Amogh Patil 35, Shashwat Naik (LAM) 4/30 vs Modern English School: 100/2 in 23 overs Devesh Birje 38, Rishabh Sadake 37).

Anjuman I-Islam Urdu CSMT vs Anjuman I-Islam Urdu CSMT at Islam Gymkhana

Toss : Al Barkaat MMI

Anjuman I-Islam Urdu CSMT: 109 all out in 33.5 overs Danyal Siddhiqui 67 not out, 104 balls, 10x4s, 1x6s, Ronil Jhanjani (0B) 6/25) vs Al Barkaat MMI English School: 214/6 in 40 overs Varad Magar 61, 88 balls, 9x4s, Deven Yadav 72 not out, 117 balls, 9x4s)

Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English CSMT vs Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Navi Mumbai at Karnataka SA Cross

Toss :

Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English CSMT : 218 all out in 80.5 overs M. Hamza Khan, 31, Abdhurrahman Khan 31, Arhaan Patel 36, Krish Upadhyay 31, Yuvan Sharma 30, Zaid Khan (SLA) 6/67 vs Dnyandeep Seva Mandal : 30/1 in 8 overs

Parag English School Bhandup vsMatunga Premier Matunga at National CC

Toss Parag English School and field first

Matunga Premier School Matunga : 101 all out in in 28.1 overs Shaurya Gaikwad 44, Neeraj Dhumal (RAM) 4/22 vs Parag English School : 210/3 in 48 overs Smriddh Bhat 86, 117 ball, 9x4s, Shrihaan Haridaass 61, 100 balls, 7x4s,