Harris Shield, MSSA U-16 Cricket Tournament 2024-25: Vinayak Chaurasiya Smashes 160 runs of 79 balls To Guide Ajuman I-Islam Urdu To 371 Runs Win

Vinayak Chaurasiya smashed 160 runs of 79 balls for Ajuman I-Islam Urdu |

Vinayak Chaurasiya smashed 160 runs of 79 balls to guide Ajuman I-Islam Urdu to a massive 371 runs win over Don Bosco Kalyan in the third round of Harris Shield, MSSA Under-16 cricket tournament on Wednesday. Riding on Chaurasiya's aggressive knock, Ajuman Urdu made 452/5 in 45 overs. Kabir Jagtap (84), Aamir Sayyed (73), and Ashwick Mourya (63) struck half centuries. Aaditya Rajput (3/95) was the pick of the bowlers for Bosco boys.

In response, Don Bosco Kalyan was 81 all out in 19.5 overs. Slow left arm bowler Niraj Giri bagged six wickets for just six runs to peg back the opposition batters.

In other match played at Sassanian, Azad Maidan, Lakshdham’s Aryan Pawar struck an unbeaten century (145 not out) against Jogeshwari Education Society English School. He faced just 96 balls and hit 21 boundaries. Slow left arm spinner Mithun Raja picked up five wickets haul with hat-trick.

Aryan Pawar of Lakshdham school |

Anand Vishwa Gurukul defeated MKVV IV Borivali by a huge margin of 402 runs as Niraj Giri slow left arm spinner capture six wickets.

Matunga Premier School scored 256 in their allotted 45 overs and in reply Shardashram Vidyamandir Dadar could manage to score 244 in 44.1 over and faced the defeat by 12 runs.

Brief Scores

Lakshdham High School 428/5 in 40 overs , Aryan Pawar 145 not out, 96 balls, 21 boudaries, Ahan Moghe 49, Athaan Sutharum 48 beat Jogeshwari Education Society : 58 all out in 18.4 overs Mithun Raja 5/20) by 370 runs.

Anjuman I Islam Urdu 452/5 in 45 overs Vinayak Chaurasiya 160, 79 balls, Kabir Jagtap 84, Aamir Sayyed 73, Ashwick Mourya 63,Daniyal Siddiqui 39, Aaditya Rajput 3/95) beat Don Bosco Kalyan: 81 all out in 19.5 overs Niraj Giri (SLA) 6/6) by 371 runs.

Anand Vishwa Gurukul: 476/3 in 45 overs Aayush Shetye 172,Alabhya Dhulekar 103 not out, Evyan Shaw 99, Gandhar Bhanse 64) beat MKVV IV : 74 all out in Laksh Joglekar 4/22, Moksh Nikam 3/13) by 402 runs.

Matunga Premier School : 256 all out in 43 overs Kushal Patil 113, Dev Pawar 30, Varod Ramdas 5/46 ) beat Shardashram Vidyamandir (English) Dadar : 244 all out in 44.1 overs Akshay Chinchwadkar 133, Aryan Sakpal 59, Animesh Ghorpade 4/77, Shaurya Gaikwad 4/84) by 12 runs

Parag English School : 255/4 in 45 overs Ayudh Mohanty 93, Samridh Bhat 90, Neeraj Dhumal 31 not out beat VPMS Vidya Mandir Dahisar : 141/8 in 45 overs Shivam Joshi 3/18) by 114 runs

Anjuman I Isham Allana English: 237/8 in 45 overs Abdur Rahman Khan 80, Prabhat Pandey 50 not out beat VK Krishna Menon Academy: 77 all out in 25.3 overs Shane Raza (RAM) 6/25, Nirag Gharat 3/24) by 160 runs.

Podar International School Chembur 90 all out in 20.3 overs Teghbir Singh (OB) 5/20 lost to St. Joseph School Malad: 94/4 in 17 overs Ishan Deshpande 4/50) by 6 wkts.

Swami Vivekanand International SSC : 252 all out in 45 overs Aryansh Desai 80, Rishabh Gupta 34, Viren Jadhav 31, Yash Dusi 31, Shivang Kale (OB) 5/90 beat St. Mary’s High School SSC Mazgaon : 83 all out in 22 overs Kaustubh Sawant 49, Arnav Lad 4/16, Aarav Malhotra 3/17) by 160 runs.

St. Peter’s Mazgaon : 32 all out in 12.1 overs Abhishek Pandey (RAM) 7/14, Sumedh Desai 3/12 lost to General Education : 34/2 in 3 overs) by 8 wkts.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar School: 155 all out in 41.4 overs lost to St. Rock School: 159/7 in 31 overs by 3 wkts.

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal : 227 all out in 45 overs Lavish Singh 72, Anuj Chaudhary 51 not out Vardaraj Desai 46, Chinmay Dukhande 7/75 beat Parle Tilak Vidyalay : 127 all out in 44.3 overs Zaid Khan 6/34) by 100 runs.

Don Bosco High School Matunga : 182 all out in 35.4 overs Aryan Gavankar 72, Kedar Malusare 35 not out Sumit Vaity 4/20 lost to Chembur Karnataka High School : 183/9 in 39 overs Shoaib Ansari 55 not out, Laraib Sayyed 51, Arjun Singit 3/87) by 1 wkt.

Al Barkaat MMI : 273 /8 in 45 overs Pradnyakumar Bhalerao 74, Om Bangar 68, Shaurya Salunkhe 3/71) beat IES Secondary Mulund : 116 all out in 45 overs by 117 runs.

High School Sanpada Vivekanand Sankul: 242 /6 in 45 overs Ayush Warankar 75*, Pawan Damgude 70, Pankaj Itkar 43 beat St. Augustine’s High School : 181 all out in 39.2 overs Parth Gupta 62,Pankaj Itkar 3/50) by 61 runs.

New English School Ulhasnagar: 56 all out in 20 overs Jasmit Singh (OB) 6/11 lost to Modern English School : 58/1 in 6.1 overs Devesh Birje 31) by 9 wkts.

IES New English School Bandra : 226 all out in 40.4 overs Yash Rawat 66, Gandharv Kuvlekar 59, Ajinkya Gotukade 5/52 beat Convent of Jesus Mary High School: 76 all out in 26.2 overs Aryan Shelar 30, Dhaviet Prakash 5/19, Arav Zagade 4/29) by 150 runs.