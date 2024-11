Harris Shield: General Education Academy’s Ayush Shinde Smashes Record 419 Runs

General Education Academy’s Ayush Shinde produced a fine performance notching up an unbeaten 419 runs to help his team build a solid scores against Parle Tilak Vidya Mandir in the Harris Shield.

It is the second highest individual score in the history of Harris Shield after Sarfaraz Khan who made 439 runs for Rizvi Springfield at the age of 12 in the year 2009.

Meanwhile, Parle Tilak Vidya Mandir (English) Aryan Desai’s all-round performance helped beat KC Gandhi in the third round of Harris Shield played at Directorate of Industries, Oval where Aryan scored 108 runs and picked up three wickets.

Arnav Gite, slow left arm spinner of St. Peter’s scalped an eight-wicket haul and helped his team bundle out Gokuldham, Goregaon with a heavy margin of 140 runs at MB Union Cross maidan.

Borivali with the help of a gritty performance, batsmen Yug Asopa (126) and Hrishikesh Naik (117) put a 438 runs and were in a strong position against IES Raja Shivaji Dadar.

General Education Academy : 648/5 in 45 overs Ayush Shinde 419 not out, 152 balls, 164 mins, 43x4s, 24x6s Aarya Karle 78, Ishan Pathak 62 not out beat Parle Tilak Vidya Mandir : 184 all out all out in 39.4 overs Adhesh Tawade 41, Devaraya Sawant 34) by 464 runs.

Swami Vivekanand International SSC Borivali vs IES Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya Dadar at New Era

Swami Vivekanand International SSC: 438/7 in 45 overs Yug Asapa 126, Hrishikesh Naik 117,Yash Dusi 61, Vihaan Bagad 30, Aditya Barje 4/126, Shlok Galave 3/146) beat IES Raja Shivaji : 86 all out in 27 overs Arav Malhotra (OB) 4/17) by 352 runs.

JBCN International Parel vs Anjuman-I-Islam Urdu CSMT at RTO

Anjuman-I-Islam Urdu CSMT: 434/5 in 45 overs Kabhir Jagtap 181, Aamir Sayyed 137, Ayan Mehta 4/77 beat JBCN International Parel : 79 all out in 20.2 overs Vinayak Chaurasiya(OB) 5/7) by 355 runs.

Gokuldham, Goregaon vs St. Peter’s MB Union

St. Peter’s 208 all out in 45 overs Arush Chindarkar 63, Parth Mahadik 37 beat Gokuldham Goregaon: 68 all out in 24 overs Arnav Gite (SLA) 8/29 by 140 runs.

Smt KC Gandhi vs Parle TilakVidya Mandir English at Directorate of Industries, Oval

Parle Tilak Vidya Mandir English : 194/7 in 45 overs Aryan Desai 108, Yash Sagvekar 49 beat KC Gandhi: 111 all out in 19.3 overs Atharva Narkar 3/38, Aryan Desai 3/10) by 83 runs.

St. Mary’s SSC Mazgaon vs AM Naik Powai at Parsee Cyclists

St. Mary’s SSC Mazgagaon : 215 all out in 39 overs Shivang Kale 32, Advait Rahate 31, Ansh Yadav 4/35, Rishwanth Putlari 3/67) beat AM Naik School Powai : 72 all out in 19 overs Vedant Shetty 33, Advait Rahate 5/15) by 143 runs

Anjuman-I-IslamEnglish High School vs Swami Vivekand International School at Navroz

Anjuman-I-Islam English High School: 270 all out in 44.4 overs Yuvraj Bhingare 86, Afzal Shaikh 46, Shahid Khan 30, Rudra Mehta 5/91 beat Swami Vivekanand International School: 196 all out in 40.5 overs Harsh Bobade 60, Nathaniel Fereira 57, Nirag Gharat 4/23, Vivaan Sharma 3/76) by 74 runs.

Cathedrall & John Connon School Fort: 132 all out in 38.1 overs Varun Amersay 56, Neel Patil 6/8 lost to VK Krishna Menon Academy: 133/5 in 26.1 overs Hridhan Bambhania 57 not out) by 5 wkts.

Thakur Public School Kandivali vs Don Bosco Kalyan at Elphinstone

Thakur Public School Kandivali : 112 all out in 25 overs Reet Patel 44, Ashutosh Singh (SLA) 7/43 lost to Don Bosco High School Kalyan : 115/4 in 24.1 overs Jaydev Mahendra 4/27) by 6 wkts.

Kapol Vidyanidhi ICSE Kandivali vs Podar International IB Cambridge Santacruz at Western Railway

Podar International School Santacruz : 219 all out in 43 overs Agastya Kashikar 98, Aryaman Chauhan 37, Jeet Dattani 6/85) beat Kapol Vidyanidhi ICSE Kandivali: 98 all out in

Sardar Vallabhai Patel Mira Road, vs Chembur Karnataka

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel : 144 all out in 26 overs Shivam Gupta 98, Arham Sheikh 3/24, Shoaib Ansari 3/24) lost to Chembur Karnatak : 145/7 in 21 overs L. Imam Sayyed 55, Rudra J.3/52) by 3 wkts.

Balmohan Vidya Mandir Marathi Dadar vs Don Bosco HS Matunga at United

Don Bosco HS Matunga: 310 all out Swanand Palav 74, Kedar Malusare 54, Yash Jagtap 41) beat Balmohan Vidya Mandir Dadar : 114 all out in 25 overs Arjun Singit 7/23) by 196 runs

High School Sanpadava St Francis D’Assisi Borivali at High Court

High School Sanpada Vivekanand Sankul: 288/4 in 45 overs Pankaj Itkar 74, Pawan Damgude 66, Ayush Warankar 55 not out, Shlok Mali 51 beat St. Francis D’Assisi : 46 all out in 24.2 overs ) by 242 runs.

St. Sebastine Secondary vs St. Augustine Vasai at Govt. of Law

St Sebastine Secondary : 107 all out in 34 overs Shubham Swain 31,Sparsh Patel 4/28 lost to St. Augustine High School : 108/8 in 24 over Sparsh Patel 30, Zohaib Sayyed (OB) 5/29) bt 2 wkts.

RN Podar : 157 all out in 39. Overs Arnav Adhyapak 56, Adit Bansal 37, Vihaan Singh 3/37 lost to St. Joseph School : 158/4 in 30 overs Tegbhir Singh 56, Vihaan Singh 38 ) by 6 wkts.

Lakshadham Goregaon vs Methibai Devraj Gundecha at Sassanian

CNS Methibai Devraj Gundecha Kandivali : 90 in 26 overs Shaik Shetigar 4/20 lost to Lakshadham Goregaon: 95/2 in 12.2 overs Darsh Kothecha 30 not out, Aryan Pawar 39) by 8 wkts.