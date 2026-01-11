 Ladki Bahin Yojana Money Still Not Credited, Here’s What Is The Reason Behind The Delay
Payments under Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana have been delayed since December, leaving many women worried. The delay is linked to eKYC rules, elections and finance approval. There are reports that two months’ money may be paid together, but the government has not given a clear date yet.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Payments under Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana have been delayed since December, leaving many women worried. | Image generated by Grok. |

Mumbai: Thousands of women under Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana are still waiting for their monthly payment. The scheme gives Rs 1,500 every month to eligible women. Many did not get the money for December, and there is no official update about the January payment either.

This has caused worry among beneficiaries who depend on this money for daily needs.

eKYC made compulsory

The government made eKYC mandatory for all women to continue getting the benefit. To help more people, the deadline was extended till December 31, 2025.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said that eKYC is important to ensure only genuine beneficiaries get the money. But even after the deadline passed, the next payment has not been released.

Is the delay because of elections?

One major reason being discussed is the BMC elections. Voting in 29 municipal areas, including Mumbai, is set for January 15.

Some reports say that since election rules are in force, the government is avoiding making big payments. The scheme had earlier helped the government during elections, but later misuse was found, which is why eKYC was introduced.

Finance department approval still pending

Reports also say that the December payment is still waiting for approval from the state finance department. Because of election rules, this approval may not come before January 15.

There is also a possibility that the government may pay two months together. This means women could get Rs 3,000 for December and January at once. BJP leader Tejasvi Ghosalkar has claimed this money may be credited on January 14.

Political blame game continues

Leaders are not fully in agreement. A leader from the ruling alliance said the scheme is already running, so it should not be affected by election rules. On the other hand, the opposition claims the government is facing fund shortages, which is why payments are delayed.

