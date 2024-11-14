Harris Shield, MSSA U-16 Cricket Tournament: Shardashram Vidyamandir Outplay Swami Vivekanand

Aryan Sakpal scored daddy hundred for Shardashram Vidyamandir |

Shardashram Vidyamandir had an outstanding day on field winning by a massive margin of 318 runs against Swami Vivekanand, Kandivali at DPC Matunga. Shardashram made 460-7. Man of the Match, Aryan Sakpal scored a brilliant 170 runs in 101 balls with 26 fours and two sixes, while Khush Patil contributed 74 in just 34 deliveries. Rudra Kulawade made 55. In reply, Swami Vivekanand was bundled out for 142 in 36 overs. Amongst the bowlers, Shubham Varpe picked (3-39) in 10 overs. Pacer Swaraj Shewale grabbed (3-17) in 3 overs.

Jamnabai Narsee overwhelm Arya Gurukul



Jamnabai Narsee defeated Arya Gurukul by 374 runs. Batting first, the Jamnabai outfit scored a huge 425-4, including 54 runs via penalty in 42 overs. Right-handed number three batter, Neil Daga played a splendid knock of 169. Hitesh Pandey picket a three-wicket haul in 19 overs. Arya Gurukul in reply were all out for 51 in 18.4 overs. Somvir and Isant picked two wickets a piece.

Anush Sonavane grabbed (5-42) in 12 overs and scored 63 with the bat for CJ High School |



Sir CJ High School win by nine wickets



Sir CJ High School won by nine wickets against DG Khetan International School at New Hind. Batting first, Khetan International made 155 in 37.2 overs. Opener and right-handed batter Agasthya Upadhyay top scored with 54. On the other hand, in the bowling department, Anush Sonavane grabbed (5-42) in 12 overs. In reply, Sir CJ High School cross the winning line, making 158-1 in 18 overs. Once again opening batter, Sonavane remained unbeaten on 63 playing a crucial part in their victory and grabbing the Man of the Match award for his all-round show.



Seven Square Academy lord over Cambridge

Seven Square Academy won by 185 runs against Cambridge ICSE, Kandivali at Sundar CC, Cross Maidan. Batting first, the Seven Square team posted 256 runs on the board in 38 overs. Right-handed batter, and Man of the Match Ujjawal Jha smashed a blistering 109. Yashmit Shinde was the pick of the bowlers, picking (4-57) in 8 overs. The Kandivali unit were all out for 71. Divyam Kalathiya picked (3-30) in 7 overs.

Match Ujjawal Jha smashed a blistering 109 for Seven Square Academy Mira Road |



New English win by 54 runs

New English High School won by 54 runs against OLPS High School at Navroz, Azad Maidan. Batting first, New English scored 138 in 30 overs. Rushabh S. made 49. Albert Chand picked a four fer. In reply, OLPS were bundled out for 88. Adarsh Kanojia picked (6-35) in 8.5 overs.

Hill Spring blooms

Hill Spring International won by 249 runs over Our Lady of Good Council High School at Oval Maidan. Batting first, they made 324 runs in 45 overs. Vansh Dhawangale made a good 100. Chogale grabbed two wickets. In reply, Our Lady just managed 75 in 18 overs. Tanveer Kothari bowled well and picked a fifer helping his team achieve success, hence advancing into the next round.



Sri Ma Vidyalaya beat St. Antonio D’Silva

Sri Ma Vidyalaya won by 50 runs against St. Antonio D’Silva at TOI, Azad Maidan. Batting first they made 236 in 36 overs. Parth Deshmukh scored 70 in 84 balls. Vidvesh grabbed (5-44) in 10 overs. In reply, St. Antonio Da Silva was 173 all out. Advik Mandlik picked a four-wicket haul while Aditya Koulgi picked (4-44) in 10 overs.

National English HS register massive 437-run win

National English High School Virar registered massive 437 runs win over Gyan Kendra Secondary School at Elphinston Ground, Azad Maidan. Batting first, they made 498 runs, including 139 runs as Penalty. Neil Bhatt scored 136 in 93 balls. Jayesh Aher, Shubh Padwani and Yuvraj Singh picked one wicket each. In reply, Gyan Kendra were bundled out for 61. Veer Shinder picked three wickets. Meet Damania, Parth Haldankar and Aaradhya Kudtarkar picked 2 wickets each.