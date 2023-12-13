Harris Shield 2023: SVIS Beat General Education Academy To Regain Title After 16 Years

Representative Image

The left-arm spin duo of Arnav Lad (4/64) and Advait Dere (4/45) orchestrated a mesmerising performance on the concluding day of the Harris Shield Cricket Tournament (Under 16) Final.

Their magical spell propelled Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS) from Borivali to secure the title once again, triumphing over General Education Academy from Chembur by a commanding 76 runs in the final showdown at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, CCI, Mumbai.

It was in the year 2007 under Skipper Siddesh Lad, the school had won the title, and it is back in their school showcase after 16 years.

This victory marks SVIS's consecutive success, as last year, SVIS from Kandivali clinched the prestigious tournament. Earlier this year, SVIS from Borivali had also claimed the Giles Shield (Under 14) title.

Notably, many players who featured in the Giles Shield at the beginning of the year transitioned to the Harris Shield, continuing their winning streak. Arjun Lotlikar led both teams, and the prize distribution ceremony saw the esteemed presence of India's former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar and Cricket Club of India President Madhumati Lele.

At the conclusion of day 2, SVIS started their second inning at 1 run without loss, and they posted a formidable score of 219 runs in 40 overs, with Yash Jambhulkar shining with a half-century.

Having secured a 23-run lead in the first inning, SVIS set a target of 243 runs in 40 overs against GEA. However, GEA managed to muster only 166 runs, losing 9 wickets in the process. Despite the resilient efforts of Rohan Patil (63) and Aayush Shinde (54), victory eluded them.

Nadim Menon, the cricket secretary of MSSA, deserves commendation for his dedicated efforts in steering the entire tournament since its inception. Currently, he's also overseeing another prestigious championship, the Giles Shield, which is currently taking place in the city.