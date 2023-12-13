 Harris Shield 2023: SVIS Beat General Education Academy To Regain Title After 16 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHarris Shield 2023: SVIS Beat General Education Academy To Regain Title After 16 Years

Harris Shield 2023: SVIS Beat General Education Academy To Regain Title After 16 Years

Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS) from Borivali secured the title once again, triumphing over General Education Academy from Chembur by a commanding 76 runs in the final.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The left-arm spin duo of Arnav Lad (4/64) and Advait Dere (4/45) orchestrated a mesmerising performance on the concluding day of the Harris Shield Cricket Tournament (Under 16) Final.

Their magical spell propelled Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS) from Borivali to secure the title once again, triumphing over General Education Academy from Chembur by a commanding 76 runs in the final showdown at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, CCI, Mumbai.

It was in the year 2007 under Skipper Siddesh Lad, the school had won the title, and it is back in their school showcase after 16 years.

This victory marks SVIS's consecutive success, as last year, SVIS from Kandivali clinched the prestigious tournament. Earlier this year, SVIS from Borivali had also claimed the Giles Shield (Under 14) title.

Notably, many players who featured in the Giles Shield at the beginning of the year transitioned to the Harris Shield, continuing their winning streak. Arjun Lotlikar led both teams, and the prize distribution ceremony saw the esteemed presence of India's former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar and Cricket Club of India President Madhumati Lele.

At the conclusion of day 2, SVIS started their second inning at 1 run without loss, and they posted a formidable score of 219 runs in 40 overs, with Yash Jambhulkar shining with a half-century.

Having secured a 23-run lead in the first inning, SVIS set a target of 243 runs in 40 overs against GEA. However, GEA managed to muster only 166 runs, losing 9 wickets in the process. Despite the resilient efforts of Rohan Patil (63) and Aayush Shinde (54), victory eluded them.

Nadim Menon, the cricket secretary of MSSA, deserves commendation for his dedicated efforts in steering the entire tournament since its inception. Currently, he's also overseeing another prestigious championship, the Giles Shield, which is currently taking place in the city.

Read Also
Harris Shield 2023: Anuj Kore's Spin Magic Unravels Swami Vivekanand International Borivali On Day 1
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Upholds Reduction In Penalty For Owner Of Rajasthan Royals Franchisee; ₹98.35 Cr...

Bombay High Court Upholds Reduction In Penalty For Owner Of Rajasthan Royals Franchisee; ₹98.35 Cr...

Indian Icons Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj Become First Asian Men To Be Inducted In International...

Indian Icons Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj Become First Asian Men To Be Inducted In International...

IPL Becomes A 'Decacorn' As Overall Brand Value Soars Past ₹89K Crore, MI Most Valuable Team At...

IPL Becomes A 'Decacorn' As Overall Brand Value Soars Past ₹89K Crore, MI Most Valuable Team At...

Cheteshwar Pujara Set For Third Stint With Sussex After Signing For 2024 County Season

Cheteshwar Pujara Set For Third Stint With Sussex After Signing For 2024 County Season

‘Let’s Bring T20 WC Trophy’: Fans Rally Behind Rohit Sharma After IND Captain’s Emotional...

‘Let’s Bring T20 WC Trophy’: Fans Rally Behind Rohit Sharma After IND Captain’s Emotional...