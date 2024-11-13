Harris Shield, MSSA U-16 Cricket Tournament: St. Rocks High School Edge Out Rizvi Springfield

Jash Nayak grabbed 6-17 in 6.3 overs to star in St. Rocks win |

St. Rocks High School edged out Rizvi Springfield at Azad Maidan by seven wickets to advance into the next round of the MSSA Harris Shield (U-16) cricket tournament.

Batting first, Rizvi notched up only 74 in 23.3 overs as Vidhiraj Shukla made 32. Left arm spinner Jash Nayak was the pick of the bowlers grabbing a wonderful six wicket haul, (6-17) in 6.3 overs. Coming out to chase down the total, St. Rocks made 75-3 in 17.1 overs.

Dhyandeep Seva Mandal beat Universal HS

Dhyandeep Seva Mandal won by a huge margin of 214 runs against Universal High School at Young Zoroastrian, Azad Maidan. A good batting knock from opener Varad Desai who made 70 along with Virat Yadav and Shreyas Phopale, scoring 44 and 43 respectively ensured Dhyandeep posted a huge score on the board- 308 runs in 41 overs. Jeyam Konar picked (5-80) in 16 overs. In reply, Universal were bundled out for 94 in 20 overs. Zaid Khan was the pick of the bowlers, taking (5-26) in 4 overs.

Zaid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Dhyandeep Seva Mandal, taking 5/26 in 4 overs |



Anand Vishwa Gurukul win by 7 wickets

Anand Vishwa Gurukul won the game by seven wickets against Shree Bhawanji Arjan Khimji Wadhyay Bhava Matunga at POI, Azad Maidan. Batting first, Shree Bhawanji scored 108 in 29.4 overs. Right-handed batter Rishi Dedhia top scored with a good 57 before getting run out. Moksh Nikam grabbed a four-wicket haul while medium pacer Laksh Joglekar picked (3-37) in his 10 overs spell. In reply, Anand Vishwa team chased down their total with ease, finishing off with 109-3 in 15 overs. Sharad Yadav picked two wickets.



Al-Barkaat reign supreme over Bombay Scottish

Al-Barkaat MMI English School reigned supreme over Bombay Scottish School Mahim at United CC, Cross Maidan.

Al-Barkaat won their contest by ten wickets. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bombay Scottish were 134 all out in 36.2 overs. Nitesh Nishad and Ronil Jhanghani both picked three wickets each. In reply, Al-Barkaat openers Om Bangar and Varad Magar scored 42 and 61 respectively, guiding their team home, chasing 135 in just 12 overs.

Read Also Harris Shield: Al Barkaat to meet Swami Vivekanand in final



Parle Tialk Vidyalaya won by five wickets

Parle Tilak Vidyalaya defeated Vasant Vihar High School at Navroz CC, Azad Maidan by five wickets.

Batting first, Vasant Vihar High School posted 118 in 36.1 overs. Off spinner Atharva Narkar snapped up (5-60) in 16 overs. In reply, Parle Tilak grabbed victory, scoring 119-5 in 24.5 overs. Right-handed number three batter Aryan Desai was 45 not out. Leg Spinner Pratham Patel picked three wickets in 11 overs.



St. Augustine win by 227 runs

St. Augustine School won by a massive margin of 227 runs against Ryan International School at Sassanian, Azad Maidan. Batting first, the Augustine outfit scored 298 all out in 37.4 overs. Number four batter, Smit Jandil top scored with a great 114. Kunal Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing (4-87) in his 16 overs. Batting second, Ryan International were all out for a mere 71 in 32.2 overs, handing a victory to their opposition. Sparsh Patil picked four wickets while Aryan and Akash grabbed three wickets each.



Christ Church School prevail by 87 runs

Christ Church won by 87 runs against Sheth Vidyamandir Palghar at RTO, Azad Maidan. Batting first, Christ Church scored a fighting 232 in 37 overs. Right-handed batter Jain scored 67. On the other hand, Krishna, Hardik and Pravachan picked three wickets each. In reply, the Palghar outfit could manage 145 in 29.4 overs. Ali Qasim Lokhandwala finished with (3-7) in 2.4 overs.



St. Sebastian clinch 457-run victory

St. Sebastian High School clinched a 457-run victory over IES Modern Dadar at New Era, Azad Maidan in a one-sided clash. Batting first, the Sebastian outfit scored 503-4, including 156 runs penalty. Neev Rana top scored with a blistering 139 not out. Veda Patankar picked two wickets. In reply, the Dadar team were 46 all out with Siddhesh picking three wickets.



K.C. Gandhi tame Xaviers Boys

K.C Gandhi English School won by a huge margin of 332 runs against St. Xaviers Boys Academy at Parsee Cyclist, Azad Maidan. Batting first, they scored 375-8 as Kalpesh Mishra scored a brilliant 109. Hridaya Goyal and Aayush Dongre picked three wickets each. In reply, the Xaviers unit finished off with 45 all out in 17.5 overs. Pratik Wasdikar was the pick of the bowlers, snapping (4-4) in 4 overs.



Podar Intl outclass Rustomjee International School

Podar International School Nerul won by 141 runs against Rustomjee International School Dahisar at Parsee Gymkhana. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Podar scored 297 in their allotted 45 overs. Rudra Sitap scored 116 in 90 balls with 13 fours. Jiaan Shah and Sahil Satam picked three wickets each. In reply, Rustomjee International School were bundled out for 156 in 25.4 overs. Aryan Chavan picked (2-12) in 2 overs.