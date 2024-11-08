Harris Shield, MSSA Annual Inter School Cricket Tournament 2024: Shardashram Vidyamandir beat St. Stanislaus at Bharat CC

Rudra Sitap made a quick fire 122 in just 80 deliveries for Podar International School | MSSA

Shardashram Vidyamandir won their game by 10 wickets against St. Stanislaus High School at Bharat CC in the 128th Harris Shield first round match. Electing to bat first, Stanislaus managed 34 runs in 18.1 overs. Arjun Mungakar was the pick of the bowlers with (4-10) in his 6 overs while Akshay Chinchwadkar grabbed (3-5) in his 6.1 overs. Shardashram chased down their target in 5.2 overs.

In another match at Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Podar International School CBSE defeated Shri Mumbadevi Vidya Mandir by a margin of 376 runs. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Podar posted 483-3 in 39 overs including a 126 runs penalty. Rudra Sitap made a quick fire 122 in just 80 deliveries with 15 fours and a six. Manish Jadhav scored 75. In reply, Mumbadevi finished off with just 106 in 21 overs.

The Annual Inter School Cricket Tournament 2024 organised by Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) is taking place across gymkhanas and maidans all over Mumbai. "A record breaking 187 teams are participating and for the very first time, SG balls are being used in the tournament while participation certificates are being given to all budding cricketers. After every game, Man of the Match SG Vouchers of Rs2,000 is being awarded," MSSA Cricket Secretary, Nadim Memom, said.

Other matches

KC Gandhi High School Vs Rizvi Springfield CBSE at Times of India, Azad Maidan

KC Gandhi was the better team on the given day, stealing a massive victory from opponents Rizvi by 9 wickets all thanks to brilliant batting efforts from opener Neel Shinde- 47*, including eight boundaries and number three batter Gaurav Chauhan-42 runs. They finished off with 111-1 in 10.3 overs. Earlier, batting first…Rizvi scored 108 in 31.5 overs. Arnav Nikalje was the pick of the bowlers, with (4-20) in 5 overs.

Balmohan Vidyamandir CBSE Vs St. Augustins High School Vasai at Parsi Cyclist, Azad Maidan

St. Augistine’s edged out Balmohan Vidyamandir by 8 wickets. Electing to bat first, Balmohan posted 111 runs in 25.4 overs with Araham Gandhi scoring a half century, 53 off 45 deliveries. For the Vasai team, Ajay Katake stood out with his fifer, while Yash Rawat grabbed a four-wicket haul. In reply, St. Augustins Vasai scored 112 in just 14.3 overs with Arjun Bhanushali’s blistering 51.

I.E.S Bandra Vs Oxford Public School Kandivali at DPC Matunga

Batting first, Oxford Public Scholl were bundled out for 24 in 15.1 overs. I.E.S Bandra bowlers were on top of their game plan as Aarav Zagade picked (4-1) in 3.1 overs while Yuvraj Desai picked three wickets. The Bandra outfit finished off their game with 26-1 in just 3 overs advancing to the next round of the 128th Harris Shield.

Adarsh English School Vs BKM

Adarsh English School won by a massive margin of 239 runs courtesy exceptional bowling from Aaryavart Sonwane’s (6-12) in 11.1 overs. Batting first, Adarsh English School scored a humongous 299 in their allotted 45 overs. Opener Shaurya Swami made 54 while Soham Koley contributed with 56. Atharva Fegade also played well for his 63. Vedant Salvi picked 2 wickets. On the other hand, BKM perished for just 60.

RV Nerker Sec. School Vasai Vs Billabong International High School Malad at New Hind, Matunga

Batting first, RV Nerkar scored 482 runs in 42 overs which included a penalty of 63 runs. The stylish batter Ansh Kini scored 98 runs while Darshil Rupnawar made 71. Tagore Mazumder, Samanyu Sood and Shivansh Nair picked six wickets amongst themselves. Billabong finished off with 62 in 18.2 overs handing their opponents a huge win.

Navi Mumbai Vidyalaya Vashi Vs High School Sanpada Vivekananda Sarkul at Sassanian, Azad Maidan

Sanpada Vivekanand won by 10 wickets chasing down their target of 139 in 23 overs. Left-handed opening batter Pawan Damgune smashed as unbeaten 50 while his partner at the other end, Shlok Mali scored a great 77 not out from 69 balls including 14 fours. Earlier…Batting first, the Navi Mumbai team only managed 137 in 44 overs.

Seven Square Academy Mira Road Vs Amulakh English Medium Matunga at Matunga Gymkhana

Seven Square Academy won by a massive margin of 280 runs all thanks to great batting efforts from Ujjwal Jha 133 and Vivek Swaln’s 85. Batting first, they scored 344 runs in 41.5 overs. Amulakh’s bowler Vansh Morabja picked a five-wicket haul. The Matunga team fell like a pack of cards, ending up with just 64 and never revering at any stage in the contest.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel Kandivali Vs Sane Guruji English Medium School Dadar at Mahim Juvenille, Shivaji Park

Sardar Vallabhai Patel won the match by 24 runs. Batting first, the Kandivali team managed 83 runs in 28.4 overs. Sane Guruji’s Swapnil Gollar picked (5-26) in 10 overs while Manas Jadhav picked (3-11) in 7 overs. Batting second, Sane Guruji were bundled out for 59 runs in 23.2 overs as Chandan Singh picked (5-21) in 8 overs.

New English High School Ulhasnagar Vs Janki Devi at Central Railway Shivaji Park

The New English High School were the better team on the given day, winning their contest by 131 runs. Put into bat first, the Ulhasnagar outfit post 202 in 28.3 overs. Ayush Surve made 43 runs. On the other hand, Laksh Thakar picked (7-30) in 15.3 overs. In reply, Janki Devi Public School were wrapped up for 71 in 23.3 overs.

St. Sebastian Chembur Vs S.M.Shetty Powai at Nauroz CC, Azad Maidan

St. Sebastian High School Chembur won by 103 runs. Batting first, the Chembur team scored 250-8 in their allotted 45 overs. Shubham Swain remained unbeaten at 63 (48 balls). When it came to chasing down the total, S.M Shetty faltered early on, and were wrapped up for 147 in 41 overs.

Vasant Vihar High School Vs Nanji Shamji Shah School at young Zoroastrian, Azad Maidan

Vasant Vihar High School grabbed a 78 runs victory Vs Nanji Shamji High School. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Vasant Vihar posted 255-9 in 43.1 overs. Balpreet Singh scored 43, Parth Panchmatia made 66 while Taniskh Shitkar contributed 52. Nanji Shamji batters managed just 178 in 44.2 overs. In the bowling department, Pratham Patil picked (5-72) while Tanishk Shikat grabbed (3-38).

RR Education Trust Vs PowaR Public School at Youths Own Union CC, Cross Maidan

RR Education Trust won by 312 runs. Batting first they scored 337 runs in 39 overs. Dhairya Rasam made a good 106. Powar Public school were bundled out for just 25.

Seth Vidyamandir Vs Activity High School at Western Railway Cross Maidan

Seth Vidyamandir won by 78 runs. Batting first Seth Vidyamandir scored 213 runs in 45 overs. For Activity, Dhyan Sah snapped up (4-35) in 9 overs. Coming in to chase down the total, Activity High School finished with just 135 runs. Krishna Kale was amongst the wickets with a fifer.

Earlier on 5th and 7th November 2024-

Rizvi Springfield High School (SSC) Khar scored 346-8 in 45 overs, winning by 263 runs where Vidhiraj Shukla scored 122 in 82 balls, with 18 fours and a six while Aditya Yadav 76, Aarav Gupta 48, Ayan Hasan made 30. Sulochanadevi Singhania School were 83 all out in 30 overs as Aryan Sisodiya (SLA) picked (7-11).

Swami Vivekanand High School Chembur were 195 all out in 27.1 overs as Ayaan Bhatia (SLA) picked 6-70, Trinay Salian 3-10 beat Podar International School Powai 67 all out in 16 overs. Swami Vivekanand won by 128 runs.

IRA Global School scored 459/7 Sai Kalan 194 where Rohan Todarmal made 44, beating Aditya Birla School by 112 all out in 20.5 overs where Kiyan Vora 71, Akshansh Singh (RAM) 5-13. IRA Global won by 347 runs.

Balmohan Vidyamandir (Marathi) made 220/9 in 33 overs. Sachit Mardekar scored 59. Kashyap Patel picked (3-36) while Vansh Dassadia snapped up (5-29) beating Ryan International Malad, as they were 55 all out in 15.3 overs. Pranav Rajapure (RAM) grabbed (5-30), Yug Misal (3-16). Balmohan won by 185 runs.