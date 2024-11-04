Harris Shield: Anjuman Islam Beat Hiranandani Foundation By Huge 197 Runs

Anjuman Islam Vs Hiranandani Foundation School at Parsee Gymkhana

Anjuman Islam Allana won by a huge margin of 197 runs. Batting first, Anjuman posted a huge 332 in 44 overs. Skipper Abdur Rehman Khan scored 123 runs while Shahid Khan scored a match winning 107. Anurag Rai picked (3-74) in 12 overs. Hiranandani Foundation made 135 in 35.1 overs. Shane Raza snapped (7-30) in 7.1 overs.

Don Bosco High School Vs Su Laxmi Bhai High School at Oval Maidan

Don Bosco secured an easy win by 8 wickets Vs their counterpart Su Laxmi Bhai. Electing to bat first, Su Laxmi Bhai High School posted 40 runs. Right arm fast bowler Kaydin Prabhu picked a brilliant eight wicket haul in his 6 overs. In reply Don Bosco chased down their target of 41 within no time in 4 overs. Love Sharma grabbed one wicket.

Utpal Sanghvi Global School Vs Gurunanak High School at High Court CC

Utpal Sanghvi School won their encounter by 8 wickets. Gurunanak High School posted 86 in 27 overs. Spinner Krish Goenka picked a 7-fer in his 10 overs. In reply, Utpal Sanghvi High School made their winning total of 87 in 19.1 overs. Harshit picked a wicket.

Childrens Academy Malad Vs St.Joseph Vikhroli at Youths Own Union Cross Maidan

St. Josephs Vikhroli won by three wickets. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Childrens Academy were 127 all out in 26.1 overs. Right arm medium pacer Bhavesh Salvi picked (5-38) in 6.1 overs. In reply, St. Joseph finished off with 128-7 in 25 overs. Medium pacer Tanmay Makwana grabbed (2-8) in one over while Ronav Bihani picked (2-32) in 8 overs.

New Horizon School Airoli Vs The Universal Ghatkopar at LIC Cross Maidan

New Horizon won their encounter by 5 wickets. Batting first, the universal School Ghatkopar posted 160 in 23.2 overs. Shourya Pote top scored with 73. Ved Shrawane picked (3-30) in 5 overs. In reply, New Horizon made 161 in 34 overs. Manav Kotak, left arm spinner picked (2-35) in 7 overs.

Rustomjee Cambridge International Vs Oberoi International School at United Cricketers Cross Maidan

Rustomjee Cambridge International won by 26 runs to advance into the next round. Oberoi International batting first posted 156 in 35.4 overs. Rustomjee’e Ridhan Dedhia picked (5-40) in 11 overs. In reply, Rustomjee posted 130 in 38 overs. Parth Ranade picked (6-44) in 17 overs.

I.E.S Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya Dadar Vs St. Mary’s School ICSE AT New era Azad Maidan

I.E.S Raja Shivaji Vidyalaya won by 136 runs. IES Raja Shivaji posted 301 in 44 overs. St. Mary’s Kayan Shah picked (2-48) in 6.2 overs. St. Mary’s were bowled out for 165 Iin 33.3 overs.

V.K. Krishna Menon Academy Vs Rayan International Kandivali at Times of India, Azad Maidan

V.K.Krishna Menon Academy won by 416 runs. Batting first, V.K.Krishna Menon posted a mammoth 460-7. Arhan Jain played brilliantly for his 128 while Gandharva Bhike scored 102 not out. Rayan International’s Yatharth Kharva picked (2-67) in 7 overs. In reply, Rayan International were bowled out for 44. Advait Bhat picked a four fer.

Euro School Airoli Vs Vidya Vikasini English High School at R.T.O Azad Maidan

Vidya Vikasini English High won by three wickets. Euro School posted 146 in 28.3 overs. Yakashit Magar and Adarsh Nagar grabbed two wickets each. On the other hand, Vidya Vikasini chased down their total of 150 in 28.3 overs. Laksh picked (3-42) in 13.3 overs.

Shri S.T Kadam Vidyalaya Palghar Vs BMS Thane at Sassanian, Azad Maidan

Shri. S.T.Kadam Vidyalaya won their match by 8 wickets. BMS scored 46 all out. S.T Kadam chased down their total easily scoring 47.

A.M. Naik School Powai Vs Shree Mumbadevi Vidya Niketan at Navroz CC Azad Maidan

A.M.Naik Powai won by 8 wickets. Batting first, Shree Mumbadevi made 93 in 27 overs. Vividh Shetty picked (4-23) in his 7 overs spell. On the other hand, AM Naik School made 96 in 17 overs. Ariyan Gawade was the pick of the bowlers, snapping (2-33) in 8 overs.

Cathedral and John Canon Vs St. Xaviers Bhandup at Elphinstone, Azad Maidan

Cathedral won by 82 runs. Batting first, Cathedral scored 236 in 42 overs. Veer Lekhraj top scored with a massive 131 runs. St.Xaviers were bowled out for 154 in 35.4 overs.

St.Mary’s High School SSC Vs Pawar Public School at Parsee Cyclist, Azad Maidan

St. Mary’s won by a huge margin of 288 runs. Batting first, St,Mary’s Mazgaon scored 332 runs, including 32 on penalty. Adit and Shaurya picked three wickets each. Pawar Public School were bundled out for 44 runs. Shahdullah Shariff picked (4-20) in his 5 overs spell.

Thakur Public School Vs Rose Manor International School at Western Railway, Cross Maidan

Thakur Public School won by 219 runs. Batting first, Thakur Public School scored 326 in 40 overs. Right-handed dynamic batter Ansh Shenoy scored a brilliant 133. For Rose Manor, Dipansh Mishru and Asad Hussain picked 4 wickets each. Rose Manor stood no chance and faltered for just 107 handing their opponents an easy victory.