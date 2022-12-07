Harris Shield: Al Barkaat to meet Swami Vivekanand in final

Representative Image

Opener Tanveer Chauhan struck a fine 154-ball 128 and shared a 178-run partnership for the first wicket with Rajkumar Sanjeev (95) to guide Al Barkaat MMI to a six-wicket win against IES New English in the semifinal of the 126th edition of the Harris Shield cricket tournament for school boys under 16 at the Bombay Gymkhana on Wednesday.

IES New English, who were put in after losing the toss, managed to put on a respectable 268 in 84.3 overs. IES’s principal contributors were Atharva Dhond (47), Agasthya Bangera (65) and Harshwardhan Barmukh (59). For Al Barkaat, Vedant Bane 4-64 was the leading wicket taker.

In the other semifnal, Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivali, got the better of VN Sule Guruji (English) by virtue of a better quotient.

Brief Scores of all matches

Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivali, 266 in 93.3 overs (Shaurya Sharan 49, Aarya Dhiora 52, Ayush Makwana 30, Yatharth Yadav 45, Arya Gaikwad 3-69, Ayush Patil 3-89) drew with IES VN Sule Guruji English 161-9 in 57 overs (Shreyansh Rai 52, Yash Jadhav 43, Prasoon Singh 4-45). Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivali, advanced to finals on better quotient.

IES New English School 268 in 84.3 overs (Atharva Dhond 47, Agasthya Bangera 65, Harshwardhan Barmukh 59, Vedant Bane 4-64, Shimmer Sapra 2-5, Saad Khan 2-41) drew with Al Barkaat Malik M English School 278-4 in 52 overs (Tanveer Chauhan 128, Rajkumar Sanjiv 95, Sunny Singh 31).

Al Barkaat MM English advanced to finals on better quotient.