Harris Shield: Swami Vivekanand International School Outclass ST Kadam School, Palghar

The 128th Harris Shield is taking place across gymkhanas and maidans all over Mumbai where a record breaking 187 teams are participating. For the very first time, SG balls are being used in the tournament while participation certificates are being given to all budding cricketers. After every game, Man of the Match SG Vouchers of Rs 2,000 is being awarded.

Swami Vivekanand International SSC Borivali Vs S.T. Kadam Palghar at Youths Own Union Cross Maidan

Swami Vivekanand outplayed their rivals S.T Kadam, winning their encounter by nine wickets all thanks to good bowling efforts from Soham Sonawane (3-6) in 4 overs and two wickets a piece from Arnav Lad and Manthan Mestri. Put into bat first, S.T. Kadam were all out for just 39. In reply, SVIS Borivali chased down their target making 40 in 5 overs.

VCM Arya Mandir Bandra East Vs Gokuldham High School at Government Law Ground

VCM won their contest by eight wickets. Batting first, VCM scored 61 runs in 20 overs. Left arm spinner, Diptanshu Mistry snapped up (4-34) in 10 overs while Arnav Sawant picked 2 wickets. Gokuldham scored 62-2 in 8.4 overs.

St. Mary’s High School School SSC Mazgaon Vs Tita Memorial High School Kalyan at LIC, Cross Maidan

St. Mary’s won by a huge margin of 523 runs. Electing to bat first, St. Mary’s scored 597 runs, including 168 runs as penalty. Left-handed stylish batter Anish Shetty remained unbeaten on 190 off 89 balls, 22 fours and 8 sixes. Opener Vansh Padelkar played well for his 65 in 56 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. Off Spinner Vishmay More grabbed (3-82) in 7 overs. In reply, Rita Memorial were all out for 75, never recovering at any stage in the contest. Advait Rahate picked (3-13) in 4 overs.

Balmohan Vidyamandir Marathi Vs Al-Nidha-Ul-Falah at High Court, Oval

Balmohan Vidyamandir won their encounter by 8 wickets courtesy Sparsh Dhone and Sachit Mardhekar’s four wickets each. Batting first, Al-Nidha-Ul-Falah were 45 all out in 22 overs. In reply, Balmohan finished with 46-2 in 6.3 overs. Nasim Kalim and Rehanuddin Bhatt picked one wicket each.

Don Bosco Senior Secondary School Nerul Vs IES Raja Shivaji Vidyalay Dadar at M.B.Union, Cross Maidan

IES Raja Shivaji Vidyala were the better team on the given day, winning by 7 wickets Vs Don Bosco. Batting first, the Nerul team scored 81 all out in 19 overs. Aditya Barje picked a brilliant 6-fer, (6-36) in 8 overs. In reply, IES Raja Shivaji finished off with 83-3 in 15.4 overs.

Ryan International School CBSE Malad Vs A.M. Naik Powai at Sundar C.C, Cross Maidan

A.M.Naik won by 8 wickets. Put into bat first, Ryan International School managed 106 in 33 overs. Aman Shetty was the pick of the bowlers with (3-10) in 5 overs. A.M. Naik finished off with 110-2 in 13 overs. Left-handed batter Parth Thakkar made 52 not out while his partner at the other end, Rishwanth Reddy scored 36 not out.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel Mira Road Vs New Horizon Public School at Western Railway

Sardar Vallabhai Patel won by 17 runs against opponents New Horizon Public School all thanks to their bowlers, Ahan Jain (3-23) in 7 overs, Raghav Bayaskar (3-50) in 8 overs and Neer Shan (3-39) in 8 overs. Batting first, SVP made 134 in 31 overs. In reply, New Horizon tried hard but could not cross the winning line, just managing 117 in 32 overs. Sarthak Kadam, Rudra Ijyani and Shivam Gupta picked three wickets each.

Sri Vani Vidyashala Vs Green Acres Academy at Elphinston CC, Azad Maidan

Green Acres Academy wno by 124 runs after batting well during their first innings, with 205 on the board. Mayank Vaed picked (4-35) in his 11overs. Opener Ayaansh Chitkara top scored with 62 for Green Acres. In reply, when Vani Vidyashala came out to chase down their total, they perished for 81 in 21 overs. Manas Punekar bowled impeccably well for his (6-23) in 9.4 overs.

Srima Vidyalaya Kalyan Vs St. Mary’s Kalyan at New Era Ground

Srima Vidyalaya won by 388 runs. Battig first, Srima Vidyalaya scored 422-8 in 45 overs. Leading from the front, opener Parth Deshmukh top scored with 100. St. Mary’s were bundled out for 34 as Aditya K. snapped up (5-2) in 4.5 overs.

Ira Global School Vs Karnatak High School Chembur at Parsee Cyclist, Azad Maidan

Ira Global School won by 7 wickets. Electing to bat first, Ira Global scored 237-8, including 10 runs penalty. Shoaib Ansari grabbed (2-30) in 8 overs while Sanmit Vaity snapped (2-27) in 10 overs. In reply, Chembur Karnatak School’s Aniket Satpute stood out for his team with a great performance of 108.

National English School Vs Podar International School at Navroz CC, Azad Maidan

National English High School Virar won by 334 runs Vs Podar International. National English posted a massive 356 in 42 overs. Atharva Mhatre picked (3-88) in 9 overs. In reply, Podar only scored 22. Parth Haldonkar picked (6-13) in 6 overs while Meet Damaniya grabbed (4-9) in his 6 overs.