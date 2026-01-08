'Sink Couple Of American Coast Guard Boats': Russian Lawmaker Calls For Military Action Against US After Seizure Of Marinera Oil Tanker

US seized Russian oil tanker in the North Atlantic sea | X/@US_EUCOM

Moscow: Hours after the US forces seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic Sea, Russian lawmaker Alexei Zhuravlev issued a stern warning to the United States and called for military action. Reacting to the seizure of the tanker Marinera, formerly known as Bella 1, Zhuravlev said that a couple of US boats should be sunk to stop Washington.

“To attack with torpedoes, to sink a couple of American Coast Guard boats, normally, they guard their shore several thousand kilometres away from it,” Zhuravlev said, as reported by News18.

He further added that the US is in a kind of euphoria of impunity after a military operation in Venezuela and it should be stopped by a “click on the nose”.

In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident.



The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and… pic.twitter.com/JQm9gHprPk — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 7, 2026

The seizure of the Russian oil tanker heightened tensions between the two superpowers of the world. The tanker slipped through a US maritime “blockade” of sanctioned vessels and eluded attempts by the US Coast Guard to board it, prompting an extended chase across international waters.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Transport had claimed that the tanker received permit to sail under the Russian flag on December 24 last year. As per the Russian ministry, the US forces boarded the metro onb high seas, which is outside the territorial waters of any country, reported the media house.

What US Military’s European Command Said After The Seizure:

Confirming the operation, the US military’s European Command posted a statement on X. “The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar, today announced the seizure of the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro,” the statement read.

The @TheJusticeDept & @DHSgov, in coordination with the @DeptofWar today announced the seizure of

the M/V Bella 1 for violations of U.S. sanctions. The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a U.S. federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro. pic.twitter.com/bm5KcCK30X — U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) January 7, 2026

“This seizure supports @POTUS Proclamation targeting sanctioned vessels that threaten the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. The operation was executed by DHS components with support from @DeptofWar, showcasing a whole-of-government approach to protect the homeland,” the statement further said.

Marinera had been travelling from Iran to Venezuela. However, it reportedly changed course and headed back into the Atlantic after trying to evade a US blockade to seize the sanction-hit oil tankers operating near Venezuelan waters.

Marinera is the latest vessel targeted under the Donald Trump administration, which has intensified efforts to disrupt oil shipments linked to Venezuela.

US had imposed sweeping sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector, accusing Nicolas Maduro’s government of using illicit exports to finance corruption and repression.