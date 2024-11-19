Harris Shield, MSSA U-16 Cricket Tournament: Virat Yadav Double Ton Sets Up 612-Run Win For Dyandeep Seva Mandal

Virat Yadav (L) scored 203 of 103 balls for Dyandeep Seva Mandal against Maneckji Cooper School Juhu |

Dyandeep Seva Mandal’s Virat Yadav produced a dominating batting performance of 203 runs to set up up massive 612 runs victory over Maneckji Cooper School Juhu in the third round of 128th Harris Shield edition at High Court, Oval. His colleague Shubham Jayswal also scored 157 runs and both were involved in 307 runs partnership for second wicket to power their school to 661/4 in 38 overs. Yadav smashed 30 boundaries and two sixes during his 103-ball knock. In response, Manekji Cooper were all out for paltry 49 in 13.1 overs. Right arm medium pacer from Dyandeep, Aakash Prasad bagged 6/14 to rattle the opponents.

Cardinal Gracias High School Bandra medium pacer Atharva Londhe took six wickets but his effort went in vain as

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya won the match by 74 runs at Directorate of Industries, Oval Maidan. Londhe and Chinmay Anchekar (3/29) combined to take nine wickets and bowl out Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for 161 runs in 19.5 overs. Vijay Pal (42), and Saurabh Pandey (33) made crucial contributions for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar team. But Cardinal Gracias batsmen couldn’t build on their bowlers success and were all out for 87 in 27 overs Adarsh Sonawane (3/11) and Vijay Pal (3/15) did the damage with the ball for the winning side.

Other Brief Scores

St. Rock Borivali vs Christ ChurchI CSE at Govt. of law

St. Rock’s High School: 365/8 in 38 overs Vatsal Gawade 102 , Prietesh B 54 not out Meet Parihar 53, Ali Qasim 4/48) beat Christ Church School : 65 all out in 20 overs Narayan Thakur 3/9) by 300 runs.

Matunga Premier Matunga vs National English Virar

National English High School: 212 all out in 39.3 overs Reeve Rodriques 64, Omkar Naik 36, Gandharva Haldankar 35, Animesh Ghorpade 4/48 Kushal Patil 3/48) lost to Matunga Premier School : 215/3 in 32.4 overs Kushal Patil 119, 80 balls, 18x4s,2x6s, Swarup Gawai 30) by 7 wkts

Parag English School Bhandup vs St. Joseph CBSE Dombivali at National

Parag English School Bhandup : 322 /9 in 44 overs Shrihann Haridas 104, Ayush Mohanty 62, Aryan Sonawane 55, Vishank Shetty 4/74) beat St. Joseph High School : 126 all out in 35 overs Rugved Rane 35, Shrihann Haridas 3/8) by 197 runs.

VPMS Dahisar vs S Cawasjee Jehangir

VPM’S Vidya Mandir Dahisar: 387/8 in 42 overs Nilesh Sharma 134, Ujjaval Pratap Singh 73, Om Malkar 30, Aryan Pawar 3/53)beat Sir Cawasjee High School: 74 all out in 27 overs Samriddh Kumaresh 7/22) by 214 runs.

IES New English Bandra vs Hill Spring Tarde at Mahim Juvenile

IES New English School Bandra: 326/2 in 45 overs Yash Rawat 184 not out , Shreyas Khilare 122 beat Hill Spring International : 105/7 in 45 overs Vansh Dhavangale 51 not out, Yuvraj Desai 3/21) by 221 runs.

IES Secondary Mulund vs Sanjeevani Dahisar at Sydenham College

Sajeevini World School : 111 all out in 34.4 overs Shaurya Salunkhe 3/15 lost to IES Secondary School : 112/2 in 17.2 overs Aryan Mandora 36, Shaurya Salunkhe 30 by 8 wkts.

Podar International CBSE Mulund vs New English Ulhasnagar at United cross maidan

Podar International CBSE : 115 all out in 33.2 overs Pragvansh Chauhan 65, Shravin Jaiswal 4/59, Laksha Mhatre 3/17 lost to New English School : 116/6 in 20.2 overs by 4 wkts.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel vs Modern English at Sunder

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: 40 all out in 21.3 overs lost Modern English School : 41/0 in 7.3 overs by 10 wkts

Seven Square Mira Road vs Anand Vishwas Gurukul at LIC

Seven Square Academy: 125 all out in 26 overs Vivek Swain 63, Amaksh Nikam 5/37, Anuj Shedge 4/15 lost to Anand Vishwa Gurukul: 126/2 in 20.1 overs Evyaan Shaw 61 not out) by 8 wkts.

MKVV Interational vs Jamnabai Narsee at Western Railway

Jamnabai Narsee School: 122 all out in 37.5 overs lost to MKVV Interational Vidyalay : 125/8 in 37.5 overs S Mahesh 3/39) by 3 wkts.

Yashodham Goregaon vs Convent of Jesus Mary High School at MB Union

Yashodham High School Goregaon: 139 all out in 31.3 overs Yash Salaskar 71, Tejas Narkar 6/18 lost to Convent of Jesus Mary High School: 142/6 in 24.1 overs Tasmay Parab 3/33) by 4 wkts.

Shardashram Vidyamandir Dadar v RV Nerkar Secondary Vasai Matunga Gymkhana

RV Nerkar Secondary : 142 all out in 29.5 overs Swarup Kini 39, Akshay Chinchwadkar 3/21 lost Shardashram Vidya Mandir Dadar: 145/3 in 26.4 overs Akshay Chinchwadkar 46 not out Rudra Kulawadekar 30 not out) by 7 wkts.

RR Education Trust vs Al Barkaat MMI Kurla at Elphinston

RR Education Trust : 114 all out in 38.2 overs Dhiraj Raut 48, Nitesh Nishad 3/24, Wali Sayyed 3/22 lost to Al Barkaat MMI Kurla : 116/0 in 18.1 overs Om Bangar 59 not out, Varad Magar 50 not out) by 10 wkts.