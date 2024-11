Harris Shield, MSSA U-16 Cricket: Ayush Shinde Leads General Education Academy Into Last Eight

General Education Academy's Ayush Shinde made 71 runs |

An impressive batting performances of Ayush Shinde (72), Harsh Nadkar (35) and Shardul Fagare (33) for General Education Academy helped their team beat Chembur Karnatak High School by 113 runs to qualify for the next stage comprising of eight teams.

The Super League matches of the Harris Shield MSSA U-16 Annual Inter School Cricket Tournament 2024 will be held from November 25 and 26, November 28 and 29 December 2 and 3, The semifinals will be played on December 9 and 10 and finals will be played on December 16, 17 and 18. The Giles Shield U-14 tournament is starting from December 4.

Modern English School’s Dikshant Patil took 5 for 27 |

Modern English School’s Dikshant Patil (5/27) and Jashmit Singh (3/44) bowled their team to win over Anand Vishwa Gurukul by 44 runs to enter the qualifying league rounds.

Shaurya Gaikwad’s all-rounder performance helped Matunga Premier School beat Lakshdham High School by 5 wkts. Shaurya took three wickets earlier and later scored unbeaten gritty 71 runs to win. In another match, Vinayak Chaurasiya displayed all-rounder performance (4/29 & 50 not out) to seal comfortable victory over Chembur Karnatak High School by 113 runs.

Shaurya Gaikwad took three wickets earlier and later scored unbeaten gritty 71 runs to help Matunga Premier School beat Lakshdham High School by five wickets |

Parag Public School’s Vansh Chumble (73) and unbeaten knock of Shrihaan Hariddass (68) produced a dominating with batting performance to defeat New English School by 8 wkts.

Brief Scores :

General Education Academy: 231 all out in 31.2 overs Ayush Shinde 72, Harsh Nadkar 35, Shardul Fagare 33, Shoaib Ansari 3/39 beat Chembur Karnatak High School : 118 all out in 29 overs Virendra Verma 32, Yuvraj Patil 3/43) by 113 runs.

St. Joseph’s High School :136 all out in 32.3 overs Christiano Buthello 47, Vinayak Chaurasiya 4/29 lost to Anjuman I-Islam Urdu High School : 140/2 in 21.2 overs Aamir Sayyed 51 not out, Vinayak Chaurasiya 50 not out) by 8 wkts.

Modern English School: 155 all out in 37.1 overs Kavish Goshalia 32, Laksha Joglekar 3/45 beat Anand Vishwa Gurukul: 111 all out in 27.3 overs Aayush Shetye 59, Dikshant Patil 5/27, Jashmit Singh 3/44) by 44 runs.

Lakshdham High School: 190 all out in 45 overs Shamik Shettygar 98,Ahaan Suthrum 39, Aarya Kumar 3/28, Shaurya Gaikwad 3/50, Animesh Ghorpade 3/86 lost to Matunga Premier School: 193/5 in 35.4 overs Shaurya Gaikwad 71 not out, Kushal Patil 55, Swarup Gawai 31) by 5 wkts.

IES New English School : 189 all out in 44.5 overs Harsh Kadam 58, Siddhant Kashikar 4/38 lost to Parag English School : 192/2 in 38.4 overs Vansh Chumble 73, Shrihaann Haridaass 68 not out, Arnav Sonawane 38 not out) by 8 wkts.

Al Barkaat MMI : 214 all out in 37.4 overs Aakash Mangde 64, Karthik Kumar 62, Narayn Thakur6/65, Jash Nayak 3/67 beat St. Rock High School : 106 all out in 28.2 overs Satyam Yadav 34)by 108 runs.

High School Sanpada : 97 all out in 34.2 overs Virat Yadav 3/6 lost to Dnyandeep Seva Mandal : 103/2 in 19.1 overs Lavish Singh 48 not out) by 8 wkts.