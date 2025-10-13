 'Pakistan And India Will Live Nicely Together’: Trump Says Looking At Shehbaz Sharif, Calls Asif Munir 'His Favourite Field Marshal' - VIDEO
US President Donald Trump lauded Pakistan’s military leadership and also said that both Pakistan and India are going to stay very nicely together. He also called for regional harmony while looking at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
article-image

Cairo, October 13: In a series of headline-making moments at the Egypt-hosted Peace Summit on Gaza, US President Donald Trump lauded Pakistan’s military leadership and also said that both Pakistan and India are going to stay very nicely together. He also called for regional harmony while looking at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Donald Trump had to turn 180 degrees as Shehbaz Sharif was standing right behind him during the President's address at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt.

During the high-level summit, attended by global leaders and representatives from several countries, President Trump referred to Pakistan’s Asif Munir as his “favourite Field Marshal from Pakistan." His comment drew widespread attention across diplomatic circles.

The US President also invited Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the summit, praising Pakistan’s potential role in supporting stability in the Middle East.

While addressing the leaders from South Asia, Trump made a significant statement on bilateral relations, saying, “I think Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together.”

He delivered the remark while looking towards Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, signalling optimism for improved ties between the two nuclear neighbours.

Representing India at the summit was Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who met with President Trump as a special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their meeting reportedly focused on India’s support for peace initiatives and humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

In another striking moment, a video clip from the event showed President Trump shaking hands with the UAE representative, saying, “A lot of cash. Unlimited cash.” His remark has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions online.

article-image

The Peace Summit on Gaza which is hosted by Egypt aims to bring together world leaders and regional representatives to discuss ceasefire measures, humanitarian aid and long-term peace frameworks in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

