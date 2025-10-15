Thane Accident: Video Shows 29-Yo Engineer Being Crushed Under Truck, Dies In Ambulance Stuck In Traffic |

Thane: A chilling CCTV video capturing the exact moments of a fatal accident in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone viral, showing how a 29-year-old engineer lost his life after being hit by a truck. The tragic crash took place late Monday evening near Nimbavli Naka in Bhiwandi.

The victim, identified as Vinod Patil, worked as an engineer with a company in Vashind and was returning home to Kasheli village on his motorcycle when the accident occurred. The CCTV footage from Nimbavali Phata on Bhiwandi Road reveals how a series of unfortunate events led to his death.

Deadly Accident Caught On CCTV

The video shows a motorcyclist travelling from Yeola suddenly veering toward Bhiwandi and colliding with a tempo moving from Vadpe. The tempo stopped abruptly after the impact. Moments later, another biker, Vinod Patil, crashed into the tempo from behind, lost his balance and fell onto the road. Before he could move, a passing container truck ran over him, crushing both him and his helmet. The horrifying accident was caught on a CCTV nearby.

Police from Bhiwandi Taluka station reached the spot shortly after being alerted. They pulled Patil from beneath the truck and rushed him to a hospital in an ambulance. However, tragedy compounded when the ambulance got trapped in a massive traffic jam along the Thane-Bhiwandi Road. Despite efforts to clear the route, the delay proved fatal and Patil died before reaching the hospital.

His body was later sent to a government hospital for a postmortem examination. Officials confirmed that he had been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but the impact from the heavy vehicle was too severe.

Case Filed Against Truck Driver, Manhunt Launched To Trace Him

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act against the truck driver, who fled the scene and remains absconding. A search has been launched to trace and arrest him.

