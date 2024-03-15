Guards Polo Club Win Against La Martina In Polo Friendly At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

A friendly polo match between the Guards Polo Club team and La Martina's official team, graced by renowned players such as Phoebe Leake, Edward Morris Lowe, and Malcolm Borwick was held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on Wednesday at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Guards Polo Club emerged victorious in a tight tussle. The official La Martina polo team, representing India in the friendly match, boasted an impressive lineup featuring Navin Singh, Gaurav Sahgal, and Dino Dhankar, infusing the event with a thrilling fusion of fashion and sport.

Pre-match, an engaging masterclass was provided to the attendees with unique insights into the world of Polo. La Martina has played an instrumental role in supporting the growth of Polo in India.

The match was held to mark the beginning of the partnership between La Martina, the leading Argentinian apparel brand renowned for its rich heritage in the world of Polo and Rajesh Pratap Singh, one of India's most eminent designers. In alignment with this celebration of polo heritage, the capsule collection features exclusive pieces inspired by the colonial-inspired aesthetics of the GUARDS Polo Club collection from La Martina. The collection is a tribute to the deep connection between India and Polo and it acknowledges La Martina's relentless authenticity and dedication to the sport of Polo.

Borwick, a legend of the sport, doffed his hat to the Indian team. “We got beaten by a really, really good Indian team, so we can go with our heads held high. What we have been trying to do today is show that Polo can be a sport for more audience. It is a really nice way to see how the sport can progress in the future.”

He also said that he expects the sport to gain more popularity in India and marked Dhankar out as a special talent. “The passion for the sport is clearly there in India, we just need to find a way to unlock the potential that exists. Dino is a superstar in the making and a very talented player. He’s very quick and didn’t miss a goal today. If he’s the benchmark, then Polo is in a good place in India.”

Guards Polo Club, founded in 1955 by HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, stands as one of the world's top polo venues, with 600 games each season hosted in the heart of Windsor Great Park near Windsor Castle.

Speaking after the match, Dhankar said, “It was a great game and we enjoyed a lot. The opposition was amazing. We managed to play well against a strong opposition. We played a little better than them and hence won. It is my first night arena match and playing with legends of Polo was a pleasure for me. I look forward to more such matches in the future.”