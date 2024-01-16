Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup: Dynamix Achievers Edge Past Mayfair Carysil

Dynamix Achievers showed their nerves of steel with a fine exhibition of polo as they beat Mayfair Carysil Polo 6-5-1/2 in the Aditya Birla Cup at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Tuesday.

Dynamix Achievers had clinched the Turf Games Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy recently and are on a high with the dashing foursome of Neil Malaney, Vishwarupe Bajaj, Chris Mackenzie and Abhimanyu Pathak riding their fortunes.

The game commenced with a 1-1/2 goal advantage for Mayfair Carysil Polo to balance the overall team handicaps.

Dynamix started off by imposing themselves on the game with Pathak and Bajaj launching attacks on the Mayfair defence with some long passes and quick runs down the flanks.

In the first chukker, Dynamix drew first blood as they took the lead through Bajaj.

Bajaj scored again in the second half of the chukker as Dynamix led two goals to one and a half.

Chris Mackenzie then made an impact on the game with his goal in the second chukker that again gave Dynamix the lead at 3-1-1/2

Phil Seller countered that with a goal for Mayfair Carysil.

Neil Malaney then gave Dynamix a boost with a goal that gave them the initiative at 4-2-1/2

Seller was at it again finding the goal to make it 4-3-1/2 at the end of the second chukker.

It was the Bajaj show on display as he completed his hat-trick to make it five goals for Dynamix before Mackenzie scored another of his goals to give Dynamix a 6-3-1/2 lead.

In the fourth chukker, Kuldeep Singh Rathore then produced a lion-hearted performance thereafter for Mayfair Carysil Polo to keep their hopes intact.

Tow goals with the second coming in the dying minutes of the game added to the thrill but it just wasn't enough for Mayfair Carysil to get over the line.