Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy: Dynamix Achievers Clinch Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy

In what was a great evening for polo with two teams putting up a great exhibition in the final, Chris Mackenzie’s five goals and Hurr Ali’s four powered Dynamix Achievers to a 10-6 victory over Mumbai Polo / Navy to clinch the Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Saturday.

Shyam Mehta’s hat-trick was the consolation for Mumbai Polo / Navy but that wasn’t enough for them as they finished runner’s up.

Dynamix was the more dominant of the two right from the beginning with Hurr Ali doing the star turn for them.

In the first chukker, Hurr Ali powered Dynamix into the lead with his scintillating runs and then doubled it up with another.

There were multiple opportunities for Dynamix to further extend their lead including one where Chris Mackenzie came close from a powerful long shot that went abegging.

It was 2-0 at the end of the first chukker.

The second chukker was when Mumbai Polo / Navy got their act together through Captain AP Singh.

He struck a goal after the start to reduce the deficit. Mackenzie finally got his goal for Dynamix as they went up 3-1.

AP Singh then kept Mumbai Polo in the game with his second goal with a great solo run. Dynamix tried to hit back but failed to convert the chances that came their way.

Dynamix still had the lead at the end of the second chukker at 3-2.

Shyam Mehta made the third chukker all his own with a hat-trick of goals that really turned the final on its head.

In between Mehta’s goals, Mackenzie slammed a couple of goals as the game was going neck to neck at 5-5 as the third chukker came to an end.

Mehta’s goals ensured the fourth chukker was nicely set up.

However, in the final chukker, Mumbai Polo could muster only one more goal while Dynamix Achievers racked up five goals.

Mackenzie came up with a double through some great work in the midfield and so did a rampaging Hurr Ali who was lethal with his finishing.

Vishwarupe Bajaj also pitched in with one goal for Dynamix as they wrapped up proceedings at 10-6.

Gerardo Mazzini had scored Mumbai Polo’s only goal in the fourth chukker.