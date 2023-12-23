 Christmas Cup Polo: Santa’s Gift for Madon Polo
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsChristmas Cup Polo: Santa’s Gift for Madon Polo

Christmas Cup Polo: Santa’s Gift for Madon Polo

Clinches the Polo Christmas Cup beating MayFair 7-3 in the final

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Vijay Gohil

Madon Polo won the Christmas Cup polo championship, at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Saturday.

In the thrilling showdown, Madon defeated Mayfair Polo/Carysil 7-3. Simran Shergill shines, contributing six out of seven goals for Madon Polo.

The opening chukker set the tone, with Mitesh Mehta scoring early to give Mayfair the lead. Madon’s Simran Shergill swiftly responded, levelling the score. In the second half of the chukker, Shergill's quick goals put Madon Polo in the lead, concluding the first chukker with Mayfair/Carysil (1) - Madon Polo (2).

The second chukker witnessed Mayfair's quick score by Kuldeep Singh Rathore, but Shergill's two consecutive goals extended Madon Polo's lead to Mayfair/Carysil (2) - Madon Polo (4).

Read Also
Christmas Cup Polo: Madon Polo's Resilient Comeback And Mayfair/Carysil's Dominance Light Up...
article-image

The momentum continued in the third chukker as Shergill's sixty-yard penalty goal widened the gap. Mitesh Mehta's skillful flick brought Mayfair/Carysil closer, with the score at Mayfair/Carysil (3) – Madon Polo (5).

In the fourth chukker, Anay Shah's close attempt and Kuldeep Singh's missed penalty provided some hope for Mayfair/Carysil. However, Shergill's brilliant solo runs secured two more goals, sealing Madon Polo's victory at Mayfair/Carysil (3) - Madon Polo (7).

“We are looking forward to and expecting similar success and response from the fans for future polo tournaments. Polo enthusiasts will be entertained by exciting games from both local and international players for the next few months, ” said Shyam Mehta, Amateur Riders’ Club, President.

Read Also
Amateur Riders' Club Kicks Off Mumbai’s Polo Season With The Coveted 'Christmas Cup'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Israel-Affiliated' Vessel With 21 Indians Comes Under Suspected Drone Attack Off Porbandar Coast;...

'Israel-Affiliated' Vessel With 21 Indians Comes Under Suspected Drone Attack Off Porbandar Coast;...

Major Congress Reshuffle Ahead Of 2024 Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Removed As UP Chief, Sachin Pilot Gets...

Major Congress Reshuffle Ahead Of 2024 Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Removed As UP Chief, Sachin Pilot Gets...

Hyderabad: Major Fire Engulfs Upper Floors Of Ankura Hospital; Patients Evacuated As Visuals Surface

Hyderabad: Major Fire Engulfs Upper Floors Of Ankura Hospital; Patients Evacuated As Visuals Surface

Watch: EAM Jaishankar Condemns Defacing Of Hindu Temple In US, Says 'Separatists Should Not Be Given...

Watch: EAM Jaishankar Condemns Defacing Of Hindu Temple In US, Says 'Separatists Should Not Be Given...

SA vs IND, 1st Test: First Look Of Centurion Pitch Reveals Hint Of Grass, Curator Says 'Might Be...

SA vs IND, 1st Test: First Look Of Centurion Pitch Reveals Hint Of Grass, Curator Says 'Might Be...