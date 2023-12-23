Christmas Cup Polo: Santa’s Gift for Madon Polo

Vijay Gohil

Madon Polo won the Christmas Cup polo championship, at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Saturday.

In the thrilling showdown, Madon defeated Mayfair Polo/Carysil 7-3. Simran Shergill shines, contributing six out of seven goals for Madon Polo.

The opening chukker set the tone, with Mitesh Mehta scoring early to give Mayfair the lead. Madon’s Simran Shergill swiftly responded, levelling the score. In the second half of the chukker, Shergill's quick goals put Madon Polo in the lead, concluding the first chukker with Mayfair/Carysil (1) - Madon Polo (2).

The second chukker witnessed Mayfair's quick score by Kuldeep Singh Rathore, but Shergill's two consecutive goals extended Madon Polo's lead to Mayfair/Carysil (2) - Madon Polo (4).

The momentum continued in the third chukker as Shergill's sixty-yard penalty goal widened the gap. Mitesh Mehta's skillful flick brought Mayfair/Carysil closer, with the score at Mayfair/Carysil (3) – Madon Polo (5).

In the fourth chukker, Anay Shah's close attempt and Kuldeep Singh's missed penalty provided some hope for Mayfair/Carysil. However, Shergill's brilliant solo runs secured two more goals, sealing Madon Polo's victory at Mayfair/Carysil (3) - Madon Polo (7).

“We are looking forward to and expecting similar success and response from the fans for future polo tournaments. Polo enthusiasts will be entertained by exciting games from both local and international players for the next few months, ” said Shyam Mehta, Amateur Riders’ Club, President.