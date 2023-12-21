Christmas Cup Polo: Madon Polo's Resilient Comeback And Mayfair/Carysil's Dominance Light Up Mahalaxmi Racecourse

In a dazzling display of equestrian prowess, the Christmas Cup Polo, hosted by the Amateur Riders Club at the iconic Mahalaxmi racecourse, witnessed exhilarating matches on its second day.

Madon Polo showcased resilience in a thrilling comeback, narrowly defeating Nearah 8-7, while Mayfair/Carysil asserted their dominance with a commanding 10-1 victory over Salvo.

The thundering hooves and skilled maneuvers on the field left spectators at the edge of their seats, making it a day to remember in the world of polo.

Mayfair/Carysil kicked off strongly, dominating the first chukker with a three-goal lead against Salvo. Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Sunny Patel, and Mitesh Mehta contributed one goal each to establish their early lead.

The following chukker saw a more balanced contest, with Mayfair/Carysil scoring twice through Sunny Patel and Mitesh Mehta, while Asish Samantaray opened the scoring for Salvo.

The third chukker witnessed Mayfair/Carysil extending their lead to 8-1, with Kuldeep Singh Rathore scoring twice, and Sunny Patel and Mitesh Mehta each finding the target once.

Salvo struggled to make a comeback, failing to score. Mitesh Mehta and Anay Shah added two more goals for Mayfair/Carysil, concluding the game with a 10-1 victory.

In the Madon Polo vs. Nearah match, Shriniwas Bobde gave Madon Polo an early lead with the first goal in the opening chukker.

Simran Shergil quickly added two more goals, propelling Madon Polo to a 3-0 lead. Simran Shergill completed a hat-trick with another goal before the end of the chukker, while Neil Malaney scored for Nearah.

The game intensified in the second chukker as Samsheer Ali leveled the score for Nearah. Salim Azmi then scored for Madon Polo, restoring their lead. Simran Singh Shergill scored two consecutive goals, ending the chukker with Madon Polo leading 6-3.

Simran Singh Shergill continued to shine for Madon Polo, but Nearah fought back with goals from Abhimanyu Pathak and Samsheer Ali. Simran Singh Shergill and Abhimanyu Pathak traded goals, keeping Nearah in the game.

Samsheer Ali completed his hat-trick, bringing Nearah close with a scoreline of Madon Polo 8, Nearah 7, at the end of the chukker.