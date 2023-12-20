Christmas Cup 2023: Mumbai Polo Wins Opener

Representative Image | FPJ

In an electrifying kickoff to the polo season organised by the Amateur Riders Club, which awaits the winner, the Christmas Cup, Mumbai Polo triumphed over Nearah with a 5-4 win at the Mahalaxmi racecourse arena. The initial chukker saw Abhimanyu Pathak propelling Nearah into the lead, holding onto it through some exhilarating moments. Despite Shyam Mehta's attempt to narrow the gap, Nearah maintained a 2-0 advantage.

As the game unfolded, Mumbai Polo gradually revealed their expertise, with Gerrado Mazzini equalizing the score. Shyam Mehta swiftly added another goal for Mumbai Polo, seizing control. Gerrado Mazzini further extended Mumbai Polo's lead with an additional goal, and just before the chukker concluded, Rahul Dwarkadas scored, leaving the score at Mumbai Polo (5) - Nearah (2).

In the final chukker, Abhimanyu Pathak completed a remarkable hattrick for Nearah, and Siddhant Sharma's goal provided them with a glimmer of hope. However, Mumbai Polo had the last laugh, securing a 5-4 victory.

The Christmas Cup tournament features five competing teams, each facing two of the other four teams based on draws. A win earns two points, and the two teams with the highest points will advance to the finals. In case of a tie among three or more teams, a penalty shoot-out will determine the finalists. The eagerly anticipated finals are scheduled for December 23.