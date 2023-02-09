Mumbai: BMC to host IPL-style water polo events at its pools

File

Mumbai: The BMC has planned to conduct water polo competitions along the lines of Indian Premier League (IPL) tournaments. The civic body has already begun a preparatory work study under the guidance of experts and civic officials said if everything goes as per plan, the water polo competition may start in Dec 2023 or Jan 2024.

At present four swimming pools at Dadar, Chembur, Kandivali and Dahisar (East) are run by the BMC. Redevelopment of the Ghatkopar swimming pool has been proposed, with the construction of a sports complex. Apart from this, new swimming pools are being constructed at Dahisar (West), Malad (West), Andheri (West), Andheri (East), Worli and Vikhroli. The construction of these swimming pools is in the final stage and they will be opened for citizens very soon.

Project in its initial stage

BMC Deputy Commissioner Kishore Gandhi, said, “The project is at a very initial stage. We have planned to conduct competitions at different swimming pools in Mumbai. We will appoint a consultant and a private partner for the project. We will also try to get sponsorships for the games.”

According to Gandhi, the BMC has five Olympic-grade swimming pools in Mumbai. “At this stage, we have not earmarked the budget for the polo competition. If required, we will withdraw money from from the budget allocated for the construction of swimming pools. Currently, we have spectator galleries in five of our swimming pools. Hopefully, we will soon have international-level galleries at all of our pools.” he added.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC denies medical negligence at BKC Jumbo centre in a 2021 case

A few months back, the civic body introduced online membership at its four swimming pools. Around 6000 people were offered membership at affordable rates in the first phase. Looking at the overwhelming response, the BMC is now looking to build one swimming pool in each administrative ward.

The pools at Malad and Dahisar will have a capacity of over 1,600 members a year, with an annual fee of around Rs8,000. The BMC had spent Rs17 crore on the construction of these two pools.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)