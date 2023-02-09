Modi in Mumbai: A lookback at PM Modi's warm relationship with Dawoodi Bohra community

PM Modi during Ashara Mubaraka at Indore in 2018. | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai on February 10, following his previous visit on January 19, for the inauguration of the Arabic Academy of the Dawoodi Bohra community in Andheri East.

A senior member of the Dawoodi Bohra community stated that Prime Minister Modi will join Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the current leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community and the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq, on stage during the inauguration ceremony, The Hindu reported.

“A large number of people from across the globe are going to attend the ceremony which will see the participation of Prime Minister Modi and His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. We will also offer special prayers on that day,” he said.

As PM Modi attends the event Friday, let's take a look at his warm and cordial relationship with the Dawoodi Bohra community:

𝗣𝗠 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗵

During his Bangladesh visit in 2021, PM Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora and Bohra community. PM Modi greeted the members with folded hands and some members of the Dawoodi Bohra community gifted him with a shawl as well.

The members had then said that they came to see PM Modi to convey the regards and salaams of their holiness Syedna Saheb.

"We greeted the prime minister. We are very happy with the visit. He was so humble. He got off the red carpet and met the public. He met us and spoke to us in Gujarati. We would like to send our greetings to Syedna Saheb in India," said Qaiyum Deesawala, secretary of Anjuman-e-Jamaat.

𝗣𝗠'𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬

Earlier in 2020, Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin of the Dawoodi Bohra community met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed their community's efforts in serving others.

PM Modi took to Twitter to inform about the discussion.

"Had a wonderful interaction with Shahzada Husain Burhanuddin. He talked about the commendable community service efforts of the Dawoodi Bohra community," PM Modi said, while posting a picture of the meeting with Burhanuddin and two other members of the community.

𝗣𝗠 𝗺𝗲𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗨𝗦 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁

PM Modi, during his US visit in 2019, met and interacted with members of Dawoodi Bohra community in Houston.

The members of the community had then felicitated PM Modi and reminisced about his visit to Indore the previous year to participate in one of their community's events. They emphasized the Prime Minister's relationship with Dawoodi Bohra leader, Syedna Sahib.

"The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM @narendramodi in Houston. They recall PM Modi’s visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight PM Modi’s association with Syedna Sahib,” tweeted PMO India," the PMO had tweeted back then.

𝗣𝗠 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆'𝘀 𝗔𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗠𝘂𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗸𝗮 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟴

In 2018, PM Modi attended Ashara Mubaraka, an event organized by the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community of Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the event in Indore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the community's devotion to the nation. He stated that the community consistently promotes peace, friendship, and integrity. The Prime Minister also reminisced about his connection with the Bohra community in Gujarat during his time as the Chief Minister of the state.

As PM Modi inaugurates the community's Arabic Academy in Mumbai Friday, he will be fortifying his relationship with the community even further. The tomorrow's event is also seen in the context of upcoming polls and Lok Sabha election in 2024. Having maintained the warm relationship with the community for decades now, PM Modi will be batting for its support in upcoming elections.

𝗗𝗮𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗶 𝗕𝗼𝗵𝗿𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆

The Dawoodi Bohra community is a subgroup within Shia Islam that is renowned for its business acumen. It should not be mistaken with the Sunni Bohras, who are also part of the Bohra Muslim community and share many cultural similarities with the Dawoodi Bohras. In India, there are approximately 500,000 Bohras, including those living in various locations around the world. Following the death of the former spiritual leader, Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, in January of this year, his son Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin has assumed the role.

