New Year's Polo Cup: Abhimanyu Pathak’s Stellar Effort Clinches New Year’s Cup for Heritage Polo

VGP

Abhimanyu Pathak was the star of the show as he slammed five goals and powered Heritage Polo to an overwhelming 6-3 victory over Madon Polo to clinch the New Year’s Cup at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Saturday.

Heritage Polo dominated the game throughout the four chukkers with Pathak leading the way for them in the summit clash against the Madon Polo team.

Dhruvpal Godara had opened the scoring for the Heritage Polo team in the first chukker after which Pathak went on a rampage against Madon.

The midfield coordination between Godara and Pathak and assists from Vishwarupe Bajaj was the highlight of the final for Heritage Polo as they stamped their authority over Madon Polo.

Two goals from Godara and Pathak came in the first chukker and that gave the initial impetus to Heritage Polo and thereafter Madon Polo were under pressure.

Pathak was unstoppable in the second and third chukkers as he exploited the lapses in the Madon Polo defence.

The long passes from Godara and his quick-fire gallops down the flanks stunned the Madon Polo team as they were left wondering what hit them at the end of the third chukker trailing 6-1.

The capacity crowd at the Grandstand at the Polo Ground were enthralled with the fine exhibition of polo by Pathak and the Heritage Polo team.

In the fourth chukker, Madon Polo reduced the deficit by pulling back two goals through veteran Dinyar Madon and the chancy Salim Azmi.

Dinyar and Azmi were workmanlike during the final for Madon Polo but the fruits of their labour came a bit too late as they ended up on the losing side.

It must be said that it was a complete performance from Heritage Polo and in particular Pathak, who gave the opposition no space to manoeuvre as he went about his business in ruthless fashion.