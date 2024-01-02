 Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy 2024: Mumbai Polo Dominates Inaugural Day With 14-3 Victory over Studs
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMaharaj Prem Singh Trophy 2024: Mumbai Polo Dominates Inaugural Day With 14-3 Victory over Studs

Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy 2024: Mumbai Polo Dominates Inaugural Day With 14-3 Victory over Studs

The Mumbai Polo/Navy outfit showcased their prowess with a resounding 14-3 triumph over Studs in a thrilling encounter.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ARC pic

In a dazzling display of skill and teamwork, Mumbai Polo/Navy asserted their supremacy on the inaugural day of the Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy, organised by the Amateur Riders Club at Mahalaxmi racecourse. The Mumbai Polo/Navy outfit showcased their prowess with a resounding 14-3 triumph over Studs in a thrilling encounter.

The championship, paying homage to Col Maharaj Prem Singh, witnessed Mumbai Polo/Navy taking an early lead, securing a commanding 10-3 advantage in the first three chukkers. Captain A.P. Singh initiated the scoring spree, propelling Mumbai Polo/Navy ahead, while Studs' Captain Anmol Ratan Singh responded swiftly to level the playing field. Gerrado Mazzin's exquisite shot reclaimed the lead for Mumbai Polo/Navy in the first chukker, closing it with a scoreline of Mumbai Polo/Navy (2) - Studs (1).

The subsequent chukkers saw Gerrado Mazzini's stellar performance as he scored back-to-back goals, securing a hat-trick and further extending Mumbai Polo/Navy's lead. Rahul Dwarkadas added to the tally with his first goal of the tournament, resulting in a halftime score of Mumbai Polo/Navy (5) - Studs (1).

Gerrado Mazzini continued to shine in the later chukkers, netting additional goals and solidifying Mumbai Polo/Navy's dominance. Despite Irfan Khan's goal for Studs, the Mumbai Polo/Navy team maintained a comfortable lead at 10-3 by the end of the penultimate chukker.

The final chukker witnessed Captain A.P. Singh's goal-setting the stage for Gerrado Mazzini to score again. Mazzini's solo run from the halfway point resulted in another goal, emphasizing his exceptional skill. Shyam Mehta's late contribution and a final goal from Mazzini sealed the deal, concluding the match with a triumphant scoreline of Mumbai Polo/Navy (14) - Studs (3).

Read Also
Amateur Riders' Club Kicks Off Mumbai’s Polo Season With The Coveted 'Christmas Cup'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Keen To Play T20 World Cup, To Meet With Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar In...

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Keen To Play T20 World Cup, To Meet With Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar In...

'Highly Over-Rated In T20I Cricket': Kris Srikkanth Advises Team India To Stop Resting On Past...

'Highly Over-Rated In T20I Cricket': Kris Srikkanth Advises Team India To Stop Resting On Past...

BBL 13: Melbourne Renegades Star Mujeeb Ur Rahman Forced To Return Home Mid-Season As Afghanistan...

BBL 13: Melbourne Renegades Star Mujeeb Ur Rahman Forced To Return Home Mid-Season As Afghanistan...

Brisbane International 2024: Rafa Nadal Downs Dominic Thiem On Long-Awaited Return From Injury

Brisbane International 2024: Rafa Nadal Downs Dominic Thiem On Long-Awaited Return From Injury

Viral Video: Indian Man Goes Down On One Knee To Propose To His Girlfriend Mid-Interview During BBL...

Viral Video: Indian Man Goes Down On One Knee To Propose To His Girlfriend Mid-Interview During BBL...