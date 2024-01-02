Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy 2024: Mumbai Polo Dominates Inaugural Day With 14-3 Victory over Studs

Representative Image | ARC pic

In a dazzling display of skill and teamwork, Mumbai Polo/Navy asserted their supremacy on the inaugural day of the Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy, organised by the Amateur Riders Club at Mahalaxmi racecourse. The Mumbai Polo/Navy outfit showcased their prowess with a resounding 14-3 triumph over Studs in a thrilling encounter.

The championship, paying homage to Col Maharaj Prem Singh, witnessed Mumbai Polo/Navy taking an early lead, securing a commanding 10-3 advantage in the first three chukkers. Captain A.P. Singh initiated the scoring spree, propelling Mumbai Polo/Navy ahead, while Studs' Captain Anmol Ratan Singh responded swiftly to level the playing field. Gerrado Mazzin's exquisite shot reclaimed the lead for Mumbai Polo/Navy in the first chukker, closing it with a scoreline of Mumbai Polo/Navy (2) - Studs (1).

The subsequent chukkers saw Gerrado Mazzini's stellar performance as he scored back-to-back goals, securing a hat-trick and further extending Mumbai Polo/Navy's lead. Rahul Dwarkadas added to the tally with his first goal of the tournament, resulting in a halftime score of Mumbai Polo/Navy (5) - Studs (1).

Gerrado Mazzini continued to shine in the later chukkers, netting additional goals and solidifying Mumbai Polo/Navy's dominance. Despite Irfan Khan's goal for Studs, the Mumbai Polo/Navy team maintained a comfortable lead at 10-3 by the end of the penultimate chukker.

The final chukker witnessed Captain A.P. Singh's goal-setting the stage for Gerrado Mazzini to score again. Mazzini's solo run from the halfway point resulted in another goal, emphasizing his exceptional skill. Shyam Mehta's late contribution and a final goal from Mazzini sealed the deal, concluding the match with a triumphant scoreline of Mumbai Polo/Navy (14) - Studs (3).