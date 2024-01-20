Dynamix Achievers Hold Their Nerve To Beat Mumbai Polo, Clinch Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup

Dynamix Achievers stayed true to their winning form as they clinched the Aditya Birla Memorial Cup defeating Mumbai Polo 7-6 in the final at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Saturday.

Chris Mackenzie was the star of the show for Dynamix Achievers as he slammed a hat-trick of goals that propelled his team.

The sharp Abhimanyu Pathak was not to be left behind either as he struck two goals while Neil Malaney and Vishwarupe Bajaj did the rest.

The first chukker was fought tooth and nail by both sides and the final got off to a cracker.

In the first chukker, Abhimanyu Pathak scored a goal right after the kick off to give Dynamix a rousing start. Shamsheer Ali then equalised after a beautiful long shot.

In the second half of the chukker, Chris Mackenzie missed a sixty yard penalty and thereafter Shamsheer Ali scored once again and gave Mumbai Polo the lead for the first time in the game.

Mumbai Polo led 2-1 after the first chukker.

Mackenzie puts on a show

In the second chukker, Chris Mackenzie scored from a 40 yard penalty and levelled the scoreline for Dynamix Achievers. Mackenzie then gave his team a double whammy as he scored once again and to make it 3-2 for Dynamix. Gerrardo Mazzini scored from a thirty yard penalty and kept Mumbai Polo in the fight. In the second half of the chukker, Mackenzie scored once again and this time from a superb solo effort. It was 5-3 in favour of Dynamix Achievers at the end of second chukker.

In the third chukker, Mazzini scored after excellent link up play with Shamsheer Ali while Mazzini scored from a 40 yard penalty and levelled the scoreline once again. In the second half of the chukker, Pathak scored from a solo run and gave his team the lead. Dynamix went into the break leading 7-5.

In the fourth chukker, Shamsheer Ali scored again late in the chukker giving his team hope but it was a bit too late as Dynamix emerged champions.