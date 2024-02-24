Turf Games Arena Polo Cup: Panthers, Zulu Draw Level At 11-11 To Emerge Joint Winners

After 22 goals over four chukkers of enthralling Polo, Panthers and Zulu were locked at 11-11 and ended up sharing the spoils at the Turf Games Arena Polo Cup at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Saturday.

The final event of the 2023-24 season saw a capacity crowd turn up on a breezy Saturday evening with fun and colour at the event.

It was neck and neck right from the beginning of the match with Zulu imposing their authority on the game with the opening goal in just 36 seconds.

Mitesh Mehta did the star turn with his prowess but the Panthers equalised to make it 1-1.

The likes of the 16-year-old Nikolai Kundanmal, Shyam Mehta and Qais Dalal were in the thick of things as they kept the Panthers going strong with some fiery runs and goals.

On the other side, Zulu were kept afloat with the skillsets exhibited by Ziyad Madon, Dinyar Madon and Mitesh Mehta as the first chukker saw the pendulum swinging back and forth.

At the end of a heady seven and a half minutes, the score was 4-4 and the game had just begun.

The second chukker saw both teams defend hard and that ensured the goals were fewer in the period.

Panthers managed to score two goals while Zulu could muster just one as the second chukker finished at 6-5 in Panthers' favour.

Zulu made amends for their slow approach in the second chukker with Mitesh Mehta scoring for them twice and Ziyad Madon doing the same as they put the pressure back on Panthers.

Eventually, Zulu ended up taking the lead for the first time in the contest as the chukker concluded 9-8 in their favour.

The fourth and final chukker saw everyone holding their breath till the very last second as both teams slugged it out like true warriors.

After Zulu struck at the start of the chukker to level proceedings at 9-9, Shyam Mehta got into the act as he helped Panthers get the lead at 10-9.

Ziyad Madon ensured parity again with his goal for Zulu to get the score to 10-10.

Qais Dalal thought that he had almost clinched victory for Panthers with hardly a minute or so to go but Ziyad Madon saw to it that the spoils were shared on a memorable night at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.