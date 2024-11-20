Greens of Hope, Golf Gala: Elite Players of Mumbai Invited To Participate In The Event Driven by Purpose

Ummeed Child Development Centre is organising ‘Greens of Hope’ Golf Gala at Willingdon SC on Friday. |

Mumbai golfers will all agree that a game at the Willingdon Sports Club can be the highlight of their day.

Making gameplay even better this Friday is a special golf tournament organized by Ummeed Child Development Centre, the ‘Greens of Hope’ Golf Gala, where elite players of Mumbai are invited to participate on Friday 22 November 2024.

The game tees off a day played in the 2-Man Scramble format, replete with great prizes and special moments.

With its competitive yet accessible format, the 2-Man Scramble allows golfers of all skill levels to participate, making it an engaging day on the greens.

Players will vie for top honours across several categories, including:

● Best Gross Team: Lowest gross score without handicaps

● Best Nett Team: Lowest score with handicaps

● Runner-Up Nett Team: Second-best nett score

● Special Challenges: Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin Adding an extra layer of fun, participants can avail of mulligans, with a maximum of 10 per team.

These "do-over" shots allow players to turn a missed opportunity into a winning one while contributing directly to Ummeed’s initiatives which have impacted over 430,000 children and families to date.

Ummeed Child Development Centre (Ummeed) has long pioneered the association of giving and sports.

In January each year, Ummeed hosts its flagship 55Km Walk for Ummeed, a walk along the beaches of Goa to raise awareness for children with developmental disabilities. Greens of Hope, in its debut season, offers yet another avenue of games and giving for the 23-year-old NGO.

The tournament is supported by Lead Partners Val Organics and ValueQuest Investment Advisors.

Apart from the game, the golfers are also invited to enjoy a thoughtfully curated experience that includes refreshments on the course, lunch for players, and an inspiring Art Exhibition featuring work by young neurodivergent artists, followed by a Gala Dinner and prize distribution.