 Greens of Hope, Golf Gala: Elite Players of Mumbai Invited To Participate In The Event Driven by Purpose
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsGreens of Hope, Golf Gala: Elite Players of Mumbai Invited To Participate In The Event Driven by Purpose

Greens of Hope, Golf Gala: Elite Players of Mumbai Invited To Participate In The Event Driven by Purpose

The game tees off a day played in the 2-Man Scramble format, replete with great prizes and special moments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Ummeed Child Development Centre is organising ‘Greens of Hope’ Golf Gala at Willingdon SC on Friday. |

Mumbai golfers will all agree that a game at the Willingdon Sports Club can be the highlight of their day.

Making gameplay even better this Friday is a special golf tournament organized by Ummeed Child Development Centre, the ‘Greens of Hope’ Golf Gala, where elite players of Mumbai are invited to participate on Friday 22 November 2024.

The game tees off a day played in the 2-Man Scramble format, replete with great prizes and special moments.

With its competitive yet accessible format, the 2-Man Scramble allows golfers of all skill levels to participate, making it an engaging day on the greens.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge
Maharashtra: Realty Sector Pins Hope On Reform And Growth From New Government
Maharashtra: Realty Sector Pins Hope On Reform And Growth From New Government
Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free
Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free
Maharashtra Polls Plagued By Allegations Of Bitcoin Manipulation Involving Supriya Sule And Nana Patole
Maharashtra Polls Plagued By Allegations Of Bitcoin Manipulation Involving Supriya Sule And Nana Patole

Players will vie for top honours across several categories, including:

● Best Gross Team: Lowest gross score without handicaps

● Best Nett Team: Lowest score with handicaps

● Runner-Up Nett Team: Second-best nett score

● Special Challenges: Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin Adding an extra layer of fun, participants can avail of mulligans, with a maximum of 10 per team.

Read Also
Ummeed NPO Organizes Mumbai’s First-Ever Inclusive Family Day
article-image

These "do-over" shots allow players to turn a missed opportunity into a winning one while contributing directly to Ummeed’s initiatives which have impacted over 430,000 children and families to date.

Ummeed Child Development Centre (Ummeed) has long pioneered the association of giving and sports.

In January each year, Ummeed hosts its flagship 55Km Walk for Ummeed, a walk along the beaches of Goa to raise awareness for children with developmental disabilities. Greens of Hope, in its debut season, offers yet another avenue of games and giving for the 23-year-old NGO.

The tournament is supported by Lead Partners Val Organics and ValueQuest Investment Advisors.

Apart from the game, the golfers are also invited to enjoy a thoughtfully curated experience that includes refreshments on the course, lunch for players, and an inspiring Art Exhibition featuring work by young neurodivergent artists, followed by a Gala Dinner and prize distribution.

Read Also
Mumbai: City-based NGO Ummeed to organise 55-km walk in Goa to raise funds for children with...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP’s...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts Clear Majority For BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP’s...

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts NDA's Satisfactory Victory In The State

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts NDA's Satisfactory Victory In The State

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts...

Maharashtra: Beed Candidate Balasaheb Shinde Dies Of Heart Attack While Waiting In Line For Voting

Maharashtra: Beed Candidate Balasaheb Shinde Dies Of Heart Attack While Waiting In Line For Voting

Olopo Magic: Messi Set To Mesmerise Fans In Kerala

Olopo Magic: Messi Set To Mesmerise Fans In Kerala