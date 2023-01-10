Mumbai: City-based NGO Ummeed to organise 55-km walk in Goa to raise funds for children with disabilities and their families

In a noble initiative Ummeed Child Development Center, a non-profit organisation based in Mumbai (www.ummeed.org) that works with children and families with developmental disabilities, is set to organise a 55-kilometre walk in South Goa on January 21, 2023. The Walk is aimed at raising funds in support of the NGO's work for specially-abled children and their families. Ummeed believes that all children with disabilities can reach their maximum potential.

It all started in 2011 when two friends associated with the NGO started walking on a beach in Goa for leisure and ended up mapping about 55 kilometres in a few hours. They then decided to reach out to the people and asked them to support the NGO through their walk, which was followed with an overwhelming response. Since then, the NGO has been organising the Walk every year in Goa and this year marks the 13th edition of the adventure.

In the last few years, the Walk has meant more than just walking in a group but finding a like-minded company, feeling fit and doing something for a good cause, and feeling a sense of empowerment. The route for the Walk will cover one of the loveliest beaches in Goa starting from the time of sunrise covering the distance from the southern tips of the pristine state city. The final stretch of the Walk usually ends with a sunset view.

For those who intend to participate and feel apprehensive about completing the entire stretch of 55 kilometres, they can do a shorter walk or take a few breaks on the beach and simply soak in the sunshine and scenic surroundings.

Every year, before the final Walk in Goa, the NGO organises several practice walks in different places in Mumbai to train the walkers for the 55 km Walk on the final day. Apart from philanthropists and students, professionals from medicine, management consultants, bankers, development sector professionals and families with young yet fearless children will also be walking for the cause. Expect to go back with a bundle of memories, inspirational stories, and motivation.



You too can support Ummeed and its Walkers by visiting https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/55Km-walk-for-ummeed