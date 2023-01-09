e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Vijay Udyaan, a 1971 war themes memorial park in Colaba is a symbol of the resilience and tenacity of tri-services

Spread over an area of 7650 Sqft, the part attempts to provide vivid glimpses of how the war was fought from December 3 to December 16, 1971.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
On the 51st anniversary of Vijay Diwas, Mumbaikars are gifted with Vijay Udyaan, a memorial park dedicated to all bravehearts of 1971 Indo-Pak war at Colaba, Mumbai.

Spread over an area of 7650 Sqft, the part is symbolic of the resilience and tenacity of tri-services. The memorial park was inaugurated by Mrs Dhano Devi, wife of Late Maj (Later Colonel) Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, Param Vir Chakra.

The memorial park attempts to provide vivid glimpses of how the war was fought through milestones on either side of walkway depicting the chronology of events from December 3 to December 16, 1971.

There are four wall murals giving pictorial representation of Naval operations, achievements of Indian Air Force, as well as Army operation on Western and Eastern front along with reference map placed onto the side of Murals. A 3D Mural depicting the iconic signing 'instrument of surrender' dons the centre stage of the park.

At the centre of the park is a half-moon shaped enclosure having life size bust of brave hearts who were awarded PVC for their conspicuous bravery in the war. Vijay Udyaan also prides itself with war trophies from the war i.e., Vijayanta and T55 tanks and FV 433 SP Abbot Gun which formed the bedrock of fighting arsenal of the Army during the war.

The park is open to visitors where one can have a close glimpse of the battlefields while taking a walk through the park.

