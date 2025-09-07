 Ultrasound ‘Helmet’ Could Transform Treatment For Parkinson’s And Other Brain Disorders
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleUltrasound ‘Helmet’ Could Transform Treatment For Parkinson’s And Other Brain Disorders

Ultrasound ‘Helmet’ Could Transform Treatment For Parkinson’s And Other Brain Disorders

Breakthrough device offers non-invasive alternative to deep brain stimulation.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
An ultrasound “helmet” may open new possibilities for treating neurological conditions without surgery, according to a study published in Nature Communications. | File Pic

An ultrasound “helmet” may open new possibilities for treating neurological conditions without surgery, according to a study published in Nature Communications. The device, developed by researchers from Oxford University and University College London (UCL), could eventually replace deep brain stimulation (DBS) in treating Parkinson’s disease and holds promise for conditions such as depression, Tourette syndrome, chronic pain, Alzheimer’s and addiction.

Non-invasive alternative to brain implants

Current DBS treatments for Parkinson’s require electrodes to be implanted deep into the brain, using hard metal frames screwed into the skull. In contrast, the ultrasound helmet sends mechanical pulses into the brain, targeting regions 1,000 times smaller than conventional ultrasound methods.

Until now, no system had managed to deliver ultrasound pulses with enough precision to make a meaningful impact. The new device changes that. It can hit brain regions 30 times smaller than previous deep-brain ultrasound technologies.

FPJ Shorts
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe
GST 2.0 Impact: Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices By Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Toyota By ₹3.49 Lakh, Renault Up To ₹96,395
GST 2.0 Impact: Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices By Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Toyota By ₹3.49 Lakh, Renault Up To ₹96,395
Adani Power To Build Big Hydro Project In Bhutan, Investors Keep An Eye On Stock From Sept 8
Adani Power To Build Big Hydro Project In Bhutan, Investors Keep An Eye On Stock From Sept 8

“It is a head helmet with 256 sources that fits inside an MRI scanner,” said study author and participant Ioana Grigoras of Oxford University. “It is chunky and claustrophobic putting it on the head at first, but then you get comfortable.”

Read Also
Discover The Journey Of Oysters: From Humble Protein To Coveted Seafood Delicacy
article-image

Precision targeting demonstrated

To test the system, researchers applied it to seven volunteers, directing ultrasound waves to the lateral geniculate nucleus (LGN) - a grain-of-rice-sized region in the brain responsible for relaying visual information.

“The waves reached their target with remarkable accuracy,” said senior author Prof Charlotte Stagg of Oxford University. “That alone was extraordinary, and no one has done it before.”

Follow-up experiments showed that modulating the LGN produced lasting effects in the visual cortex, reducing its activity. “The equivalent in patients with Parkinson’s would be targeting a motor control region and seeing tremors disappear,” Stagg explained.

A milestone for neuroscience

Independent experts have hailed the achievement as groundbreaking. “This proof of concept represents a fundamental neuroscience milestone that opens the way for clinical translation,” said Elsa Fouragnan, professor of neuroscience at Plymouth University. Calling it “a remarkable achievement,” she added her “heartfelt congratulations to the authors.”

Read Also
Bar Review: Maikada Distills The Spirit Of Mumbai Into Every Sip
article-image

The project took more than a decade, with interdisciplinary teams from Oxford and UCL collaborating to design the helmet and integrate it with MRI systems. “When we started the project, I was pregnant with my daughter. She is now 12. Hopefully, we will see the first clinical applications before she is at the university,” said Stagg.

Towards wider clinical use

The team is preparing to test the system on brain regions linked to Parkinson’s, schizophrenia, stroke recovery, pain, and depression. The helmet itself is unique, designed with patient comfort and versatility in mind.

UCL academics Elly Martin and Brad Treeby led the design. “I created a company to focus specifically on the building of the helmet,” Treeby said. While the system currently requires MRI scans for navigation, researchers are exploring how AI could enable its use without MRI, potentially allowing patients to use the device at home.

Martin added that further studies are necessary: “But our long-term goal is to refine the system into a practical clinical tool, one that could sit alongside or even replace invasive brain implants in the future.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pitru Paksha 2025: Know Date, Significance, Meaning, Rituals And More About Shradh

Pitru Paksha 2025: Know Date, Significance, Meaning, Rituals And More About Shradh

Ultrasound ‘Helmet’ Could Transform Treatment For Parkinson’s And Other Brain Disorders

Ultrasound ‘Helmet’ Could Transform Treatment For Parkinson’s And Other Brain Disorders

Kareena Kapoor Brings Desi Bollywood Glam At Birmingham In Bedazzling Silver Saree

Kareena Kapoor Brings Desi Bollywood Glam At Birmingham In Bedazzling Silver Saree

Sutak Kaal Of Chandra Grahan 2025 Begins In India: Things To Avoid During This Inauspicious Period

Sutak Kaal Of Chandra Grahan 2025 Begins In India: Things To Avoid During This Inauspicious Period

Star Trek Turns 59: How The Iconic Sci-Fi Franchise Continues To Shape Pop Culture And Inspire...

Star Trek Turns 59: How The Iconic Sci-Fi Franchise Continues To Shape Pop Culture And Inspire...