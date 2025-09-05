Discover The Journey Of Oysters: From Humble Protein To Coveted Seafood Delicacy

Are you aware that people have been eating oysters in large amounts since prehistoric era? It was considered peasants’ fodder – a poor man’s meat. While the initial mollusc to be reared in ponds were bred by the Chinese, oyster cultivation in Japan goes back to at least 2000 BC. Even the Roman Empire is known to have feasted on oysters. At one time it was treasured by the underprivileged as an inexpensive fountain of protein but now they are looked upon as a ubiquitous luxury food. Recent times have seen their conspicuous consumption as they occupy an exalted position on the plates of upscale restaurants and even cocktails. For instance, Oyster Martini has freshly shucked oysters to lend a briny kick.

Source of oysters

Oysters are marine bivalve molluscan shellfish with a distinct flavour based on the organic matter they consume. Starting life as tiny larvae, they bind themselves to a rock-hard surface. The unique form of their shells can be attributed to the bed they mature in, in their reef. These natural water purifiers stack upon one another and form reef structures.

Kanishka Sharma, Co-Founder, NĀVU restaurant in Bengaluru, observes, “In India, most oysters come from two main sources — the wild and aquaculture farms along our coasts. You’ll find species like the Indian Rock Oyster from the Kerala and Maharashtra shores, and increasingly, farmed Pacific Oysters from aquaculture operations in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. While the variety is smaller than in traditional oyster regions, the quality has improved dramatically in recent years thanks to better farming practices and faster cold-chain logistics.”

Diverse flavour profiles

With a supple form enclosed in a tough, rigid shell, umami would be the best description of their taste. The salinity, texture and taste depend on the species, location as well as season. “The environment of its breeding can influence its flavour. Sea water oysters taste salty and of the sea. The taste of oysters can be compared to fine wine, possessing manifold sensory attributes with some smacking of cucumber, melon, seaweed or even buttery. An oyster can be robust and plump, or delicate in texture,” mentions Chef Urmila Fernandes of Holiday Inn Goa Candolim.

The feel of its flesh impacts the sensation on the palate. Another thing which has a profound influence on its flavour is the season. Summer will witness mineral-rich oysters while colder climes will find them leaner and sweeter. For the non-adventurous, it can be repulsive as shucked oysters are not only raw but also full of life when they are devoured.

Nutrient-dense

While they should be consumed fresh and in moderation, oysters stand out as one of the sea’s most nutrient-dense superfoods, making them a healthy and luxurious addition to any diet. Vedika Premani, Clinical Dietician, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital Mumbai, explains, “Though not a staple in Indian cuisine, oysters are often considered a luxurious delicacy and are a true nutritional powerhouse. They are low in calories yet rich in high-quality protein, which promotes satiety and supports weight management goals. Oysters are packed with essential nutrients such as zinc, iron, selenium, vitamin B12, and a unique antioxidant called DHMBA, known for its potent health-boosting properties. Additionally, their omega-3 fatty acids contribute to heart and brain health.” Long regarded as an aphrodisiac, oysters are particularly high in zinc, a mineral essential for reproductive wellness.

According to nutritionist Megha Chawla, “Oysters are loaded with nutrients, yet they have one of the lowest calories-to-serving-size ratios of any other delicacy. Chicken is always considered a rich source of protein with a low-calorie count. Weight-watchers can indulge in the subtle taste of oysters without having to fret over their calorific value as oysters have around half the calories per serving size as chicken.

Chef’s choice

Oysters have slipped out of fishing villages and coastal kitchens and onto the world’s most seductive tables. Whether it’s the Ghee Oysters at Masque, or Coast & Bloom’s Steamed Tofu in Oyster, they are having a serious moment in metropolitan cities. Restaurants lean into oysters as a form of everyday luxury – shedding their bougie, special-occasion-only image and finding a new space on menus: fresh, snackable, accessible. “Around the world, they have always been a little bit about indulgence, partly because they are tied to place and partly because they ask for care in how they are handled. No longer just a symbol of luxury, they have become the ultimate expression of eating the ocean in its purest, most immediate form — a briny rush that tastes like nowhere else on earth,” ascertains Kanishka who believes in no pretense, no fuss, just the raw, clean pleasure of eating good produce.

“The slightly sweet, briny and delicate oysters, also known as "cocktail" or "petit" oysters, are generally served raw on a half-shell as hors d' œuvre,” reveals Debashish Sen, 26-year-old Goa-based oyster lover. Discerning diners of Golden Dragon at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai, like Ravina and Raj Sippy relish their Butter Chilli Oysters where the butter poaches oyster flesh with a fiery punch.