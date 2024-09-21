Food Review: BaaMee, Mumbai, Blends Retro Charm With Global Progressive Cuisine

Moroccan Lamb Vol-au-vent |

BaaMee in Veera Desai Road, Andheri, is the new entrant to the foodscape in western suburbs. Channelled by the enterprising twosome Yezdi Irani and Saikot Chaki, the eatery comes across as a distinctive contemporary retro theme-based place with the spotlight on global progressive cuisine.

The floor to ceiling assemblage of animated artistic pieces in vinyl at the entrance lobby prepped up our spirits for a vigorous dinner experience. A vibrant mix of Art Deco, Pop Art with bold colours of red bar backdrop and blue bar counter, bar stools in canary yellow, blue and white striped walls with spherical light fixtures grab your eyeballs as you enter inside. We were given to understand that the framed posters within the windows get rotated monthly allowing the theme to shift from vintage to superheroes, caricatures and even masterpieces. A surefire gimmick to entice repeat customers.

Spiced Charmoula Chicken |

The culinary team fixes up a satisfying meal inspired by Indian and international flavours. Enamoured of Progressive cuisine, then watch out for BaaMee where Saikot Chaki’s amalgam of hidden tales and lost recipes in a wistful yet contemporary gastronomic jaunt wait to enchant food lovers. Presented with artistic flourish, it was evident that every preparation has been crafted with an innovative approach. Be forewarned of their exhaustive a la carte menu as it can baffle you.

Wood Pecker |

From the high-octane bar seamlessly blending nostalgic elements with contemporary design, we ordered Woodpecker in which with a smoky effect, consisted of bourbon whisky, apple chunks, cinnamon syrup and cinnamon. For an appetising starter, Moroccan lamb vol-au-vent, puff pastry shells full of rich and spiced lamb mixture containing the aromas and goodness of cumin, coriander, cinnamon is the ideal choice. Spiced chermoula chicken – marinated in a North African spice mix and grilled - sits snugly over a crumbly tart teeming with glazed onions to deliver a pleasant balance of spike and texture. Our next poison was the gin-based Mint to Be with cucumber chunks and cucumber syrup topped with tonic water for that cooling effect.

King Oyster Mushroom Steak |

Parinda Main Parinda, translating to "Bird within a Bird," an elaborate dish where a smaller bird, such as a quail or pigeon, is stuffed into a larger bird, like chicken or duck, then roasted or cooked with spices, is a richly layered and zestful repast.

Mini Uttapam |

King oyster mushroom steak served on walnut aillade with patata bravas includes dense slices of oyster mushrooms singed just right. Served on a bed of traditional French garlic and walnut sauce, crispy patata bravas is sure to take care of a hearty veg appetite. 3 Cheese Burek is a healthy souffle of peas, avocado and edamame in a roll. To get that south Indian kick, we tried beetroot, spinach and regular mini uttappams too. For mains, Angoori Kofta with baby naans was satisfying. Baked Bharwan Aloo Makhani Reduction with Green Peas Tortilla, combines traditional Indian flavours with a modern twist.

Mint To Be |

If you happen to drop in during breakfast hours, be sure to try their Black Velvet French Toast soaked in a mixture of cocoa and vanilla, pan-fried to a golden precision, topped with whipped cream. Or Avocado Benedict for creamy and cheesy palates in which, muffin topped with creamed spinach and avocado tango on silky cheese sauce.

Red Dragon Sushi Roll |

Options like Red Blood Orange Brownie with Grapefruit Crème, brownie infused with the bright, tangy flavour of red blood oranges, served with a smooth Malta crème and Sachertorte with Caramel Ice Cream Austrian chocolate cake paired with rich caramel ice cream, tempt in the dessert section.

A visit to BaaMee is bound to give you a sneak peek into progressive cuisine across the world, in a joyful ambiance and with excellent service!

Average cost for two: ` 3,000 (with alcohol)