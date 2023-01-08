Mumbai police celebrates 'Raising Day of Maharashtra Police' with a live band performance

To commemorate the Maharashtra Police Raising Day, Mumbai Police Band recently performed live at R City Mall in Ghatkopar. The band performed on several popular numbers which received a thundering applause.

Known for performing fusion and individual music including Western Classical, Indian Classical, Waltz, Symphonic Orchestra, Bollywood, Religious songs, patriotic songs, etc, the Mumbai Police Band has over the years won many hearts with their performance.

With instruments like the clarinet, trumpet, trombone and others, the band is famous not only in India but across the world for delivering excellent compositions and marvelous performances.

Established on December 1936, the Mumbai Police Band represents all national functions organised in the state of Maharashtra, as well as various government events.

Mumbai Police Band also has YouTube channel called Khaki Studio with more than 62,000 views. Last year, the band delivered several hits which went viral including anti-fascist Italian folk song 'Bella Ciao' to Kishore Kumar's 'Mere Sapnon Ki Rani'.