IT Ministry Issues Notice To X Over Grok ‘Bikini’ Trend, Seeks Immediate Action Against Misuse

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has served a formal notice to social media platform X, citing serious shortcomings in its compliance with statutory due diligence requirements under the Information Technology Act and related IT Rules. The government flagged concerns over the alleged misuse of X’s artificial intelligence tool, Grok, to create and spread obscene, sexually explicit and derogatory material.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the ministry, such content has disproportionately targeted women and children, amounting to a severe breach of dignity, privacy and online safety norms. MeitY termed the issue a matter of grave concern and stressed that platforms are legally obligated to prevent the circulation of unlawful content.

The notice directs X to urgently assess and strengthen Grok’s technical safeguards and governance mechanisms. It has also been instructed to remove all illegal content generated through the tool, initiate action against users responsible for such violations, and submit a detailed Action Taken Report within 72 hours.

The ministry warned that failure to comply could result in X losing its safe harbour protections under the IT Act. It further cautioned that continued violations may invite stringent action under applicable cyber laws, criminal statutes and child protection regulations.

(This is a breaking news. More details to follow.)