 IT Ministry Issues Notice To X Over Grok ‘Bikini’ Trend, Seeks Immediate Action Against Misuse
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIT Ministry Issues Notice To X Over Grok ‘Bikini’ Trend, Seeks Immediate Action Against Misuse

IT Ministry Issues Notice To X Over Grok ‘Bikini’ Trend, Seeks Immediate Action Against Misuse

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a formal notice to X, flagging serious lapses in statutory due diligence under the IT Act and IT Rules. The government has raised concerns over the misuse of the platform’s AI tool, Grok, to generate and circulate obscene, sexually explicit and derogatory content, particularly targeting women and children.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
article-image

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has served a formal notice to social media platform X, citing serious shortcomings in its compliance with statutory due diligence requirements under the Information Technology Act and related IT Rules. The government flagged concerns over the alleged misuse of X’s artificial intelligence tool, Grok, to create and spread obscene, sexually explicit and derogatory material.

According to the ministry, such content has disproportionately targeted women and children, amounting to a severe breach of dignity, privacy and online safety norms. MeitY termed the issue a matter of grave concern and stressed that platforms are legally obligated to prevent the circulation of unlawful content.

The notice directs X to urgently assess and strengthen Grok’s technical safeguards and governance mechanisms. It has also been instructed to remove all illegal content generated through the tool, initiate action against users responsible for such violations, and submit a detailed Action Taken Report within 72 hours.

The ministry warned that failure to comply could result in X losing its safe harbour protections under the IT Act. It further cautioned that continued violations may invite stringent action under applicable cyber laws, criminal statutes and child protection regulations.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BJP Candidate Nilesh Bhojane’s Nomination Rejected In Vashi Ward 17-A Over Unauthorised Construction
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BJP Candidate Nilesh Bhojane’s Nomination Rejected In Vashi Ward 17-A Over Unauthorised Construction
Panvel Civic Polls: 57 Nomination Papers Rejected, 343 Cleared After Scrutiny
Panvel Civic Polls: 57 Nomination Papers Rejected, 343 Cleared After Scrutiny
India Equities Outlook 2026: Autos, Banks Likely To Outperform As Markets Remain Resilient
India Equities Outlook 2026: Autos, Banks Likely To Outperform As Markets Remain Resilient
Palghar News: Free Four-Wheeler Technician Training Launched In Dahanu Under Vadhavan Port Skilling Programme
Palghar News: Free Four-Wheeler Technician Training Launched In Dahanu Under Vadhavan Port Skilling Programme

(This is a breaking news. More details to follow.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IT Ministry Issues Notice To X Over Grok ‘Bikini’ Trend, Seeks Immediate Action Against Misuse

IT Ministry Issues Notice To X Over Grok ‘Bikini’ Trend, Seeks Immediate Action Against Misuse

Viral: Emirates' Special Gesture For Couple's Anniversary Celebration At 40,000 Feet Melts Hearts On...

Viral: Emirates' Special Gesture For Couple's Anniversary Celebration At 40,000 Feet Melts Hearts On...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 2, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 2, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

GRAP-III Lifted As AQI Drops To ‘Poor’ Category In Delhi-NCR

GRAP-III Lifted As AQI Drops To ‘Poor’ Category In Delhi-NCR

Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident -...

Rajasthan News: Chomu Administration Bulldozes Illegal Structures After Stone-Pelting Incident -...