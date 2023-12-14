Ummeed NPO Organizes Mumbai’s First-Ever Inclusive Family Day

Special arrangement

Mumbai-based NPO Ummeed Child Development Centre on Sunday, December 10 organized the first-ever Family Day event dedicated to fostering inclusivity for children with disabilities. The event aimed to highlight the challenges faced by children with conditions such as Autism, ADHD, Down syndrome, and intellectual disabilities when accessing public spaces. The event was held at Dadar Parsi Colony Gymkhana ground, Mumbai.

Aparna Rao, mother of 19-year-old Prerna Nayak, who bravely confronts life with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, highlighted the challenges associated with wheelchair accessibility. She said, "Many places lack wheelchair accessibility, making travelling a challenge. In Mumbai, poor condition of roads poses difficulties for those in wheelchairs, especially for our children."

Mrs. Rao further emphasized the societal attitudes towards children with disabilities, expressing concerns about the alienation and stares they often face. "Unfortunately, they are often viewed as alien, and people either stare at them with a strange look or actively avoid them as if they carry a contagious disease," she said. "It's important to raise awareness that these children shouldn't be looked down upon or pitied. As parents, all we seek is love and empathy for our kids, not sympathy."

Deviya, the parent of an 11-year-old son with Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD shed light on the challenges arising from societal perceptions. "These kids are unique, and other kids and parents treat them differently," she explained. "They may look different, and people often ask me questions about what's wrong with my kids. We just want to be treated like any other family and for people to understand us and our children with kindness."

Anupam Tiwari, another parent, shared insights into the challenges faced by his daughter Nehal Tiwari (24). He said, "so far, we haven't had much difficulty when going out or being in public spaces. Nehal usually goes out with local transport." "Facing trouble is a subjective term" added Mr Tiwari.

Ummeed's Family Day event not only brought attention to the challenges faced by children with disabilities but also ignited a conversation about the need for inclusivity and understanding in society.