GD Birla Memorial Masters Badminton: Nikhil Chari Upsets Top Seed Gautam Lad In The Men's Singles Semifinals

Nikhil Chari upset top seed Gautam Lad in three games to set up a title clash with Rajan Samant, who was also taken the distance by Jitesh Padukone in the men's singles 45 semi-finals of the GD Birla Memorial Masters Memorial Badminton Tournament, organised by Badminton 45, managed by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Bombay Gymkhana at their courts, here, on Sunday.

The Unidoubles title clash with be an all Bombay Gym affair, with the top seeded pairing of Naheed Divecha and Shailesh Daga taking on second seeds Ayaz Bilawal and Gautam Ashra.

While Divecha Daga got the better of Camille Seth and Mahesh Aras 21-16, 21-14, Bilawala and Ashra defeated Anand Vithalkar and Priya Ambekar 21-10, 21-8.

Results: MS 45 (Semi Finals):

Nikhil Chari bt Gautam Laud [1] - 21-7, 1-21, 21-8; Rajan Samant bt Jitesh Padukone 21-9, 18-21, 21-18

WS 45 (Semi Finals):

Ajita Ravindran [1] bt Pinky Jogani - 21-7, 21-8; Namita Mehta Vijayakar bt Farogh Mukadam[2] 21-18, 21-5.

UNIDOUBLES (SF):

Naheed Divecha/Shailesh Daga [1] bt Camille Sheth/Mahesh Aras - 21-16, 21-14; Ayaz Bilawala/Gautam Ashra [2] bt Anand Vithalkar/Priya Ambekar - 21-10, 21-8.

(Team Event):

Bombay Gymkhana 'A' bt Matoshri Arts & Sports Club – (3-0)

Indian Gymkhana Warriors bt Bombay Gymkhana 'B' – (2-1)

CCI bt Andheri Recreation Club - (3-0)

Bombay Gymkhana 'A' bt Country Club Shuttlers - (3-0)

CCI bt WCG Team White - (3-0)

Jolly Gymkhana 'A' bt MCF 'B' - (2-1)

Country Club Shuttlers bt Matoshri Arts & Sports Club - (3-0)

WCG Team White bt Andheri Recreation Club - (3-0)

Indian Gymkhana Warriors bt Jolly Gymkhana 'A' - (2-1)

Bombay Gymkhana 'B' bt MCF 'B' - (2-1)

MCA 'A' bt Goregaon sports club – (2-1)

Indian Gymkhana Warriors BT MCF 'B' - (2-1)

P.J.Hindu Gymkhana bt Garware Club House - (2-1)

Jolly Gymkhana 'A' bt Bombay Gymkhana 'B' - (2-1)

Goregaon sports club bt Garware Club House (3-0)

P.J.Hindu Gymkhana bt MCA 'A' - (2-1)

Goregaon sports club bt P.J.Hindu Gymkhana - (2-1)

MCA 'A' bt Garware Club House - (3-0)