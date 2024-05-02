 30th Birla Memorial Badminton: 30 Teams & 150 Individual Players To Display Their Prowess
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports30th Birla Memorial Badminton: 30 Teams & 150 Individual Players To Display Their Prowess

30th Birla Memorial Badminton: 30 Teams & 150 Individual Players To Display Their Prowess

Bombay Gymkhana will host over 30 teams and 150 individual players in an electrifying display of badminton prowess.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Badminton | Credits: Twitter

Join us for the landmark 30th G D Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, a spectacular showcase of skill and sportsmanship! From May 3 to 5 and 8 to 12, Bombay Gymkhana will host over 30 teams and 150 individual players in an electrifying display of badminton prowess.

Experience the thrill of Team Events in Combination Doubles 80+, 90+, and 100+, alongside Open events featuring men’s and women’s singles 45+, men’s doubles 45+, and more. This year, we're proud to introduce the women’s singles team 45+ event, adding another layer of excitement to our esteemed tournament.

Ayaz Bilawala, the organizing secretary, expressed his delight, stating, “We at Badminton 45 are thrilled to present the 30th edition of the G D Birla Memorial Master Inter-Club Badminton Tournament. This tournament has evolved into the premier veteran event, and we extend our gratitude to all passionate badminton enthusiasts.”

Read Also
Kanji Cup Badminton: Goregaon SC Beat North India Association To Lift The Crown
article-image

Neerja Birla shared her sentiments, honouring the legacy of Aditya Birla and the enduring passion for badminton, saying, “Badminton holds a special place, inspired by my late father-in-law. The addition of the women's singles 45+ event marks an exciting milestone, showcasing our dedication to fostering the spirit of competition.”

Supriya Devgun, Founder & MD of Badminton Gurukul, expressed her gratitude, remarking, "I extend my thanks to the Aditya Birla Group, Badminton 45, and Bombay Gymkhana for their continued support. With over 30 teams and 400 participants, Badminton Gurukul is honored to be part of this esteemed event. Wishing all players the very best, we eagerly anticipate an unforgettable tournament."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Were Mainly Looking For Middle-Order Options': BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar On KL Rahul's...

'We Were Mainly Looking For Middle-Order Options': BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar On KL Rahul's...

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 50: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win The Toss & Opt To Bat First, Aiden Markram...

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 50: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win The Toss & Opt To Bat First, Aiden Markram...

'Rinku Singh Has Done Nothing Wrong, But Can Select Only 15': Ajit Agarkar On KKR Star's Surprise...

'Rinku Singh Has Done Nothing Wrong, But Can Select Only 15': Ajit Agarkar On KKR Star's Surprise...

'I Notice You Follow Me': Michael Vaughan's Cheeky Reply To X User's 'Who Cares About Your Opinion...

'I Notice You Follow Me': Michael Vaughan's Cheeky Reply To X User's 'Who Cares About Your Opinion...

'You Have To Win It': CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals MS Dhoni Makes Him Practice Coin Toss In...

'You Have To Win It': CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals MS Dhoni Makes Him Practice Coin Toss In...