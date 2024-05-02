30th Birla Memorial Badminton: 30 Teams & 150 Individual Players To Display Their Prowess

Badminton | Credits: Twitter

Join us for the landmark 30th G D Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, a spectacular showcase of skill and sportsmanship! From May 3 to 5 and 8 to 12, Bombay Gymkhana will host over 30 teams and 150 individual players in an electrifying display of badminton prowess.

Experience the thrill of Team Events in Combination Doubles 80+, 90+, and 100+, alongside Open events featuring men’s and women’s singles 45+, men’s doubles 45+, and more. This year, we're proud to introduce the women’s singles team 45+ event, adding another layer of excitement to our esteemed tournament.

Ayaz Bilawala, the organizing secretary, expressed his delight, stating, “We at Badminton 45 are thrilled to present the 30th edition of the G D Birla Memorial Master Inter-Club Badminton Tournament. This tournament has evolved into the premier veteran event, and we extend our gratitude to all passionate badminton enthusiasts.”

Neerja Birla shared her sentiments, honouring the legacy of Aditya Birla and the enduring passion for badminton, saying, “Badminton holds a special place, inspired by my late father-in-law. The addition of the women's singles 45+ event marks an exciting milestone, showcasing our dedication to fostering the spirit of competition.”

Supriya Devgun, Founder & MD of Badminton Gurukul, expressed her gratitude, remarking, "I extend my thanks to the Aditya Birla Group, Badminton 45, and Bombay Gymkhana for their continued support. With over 30 teams and 400 participants, Badminton Gurukul is honored to be part of this esteemed event. Wishing all players the very best, we eagerly anticipate an unforgettable tournament."