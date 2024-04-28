Kanji Cup Badminton: Goregaon SC Beat North India Association To Lift The Crown

Goregaon SC won a closely fought encounter, defeating North India Association 3-2 to lift the Kanji Cup (for juniors) in the Rs 1 lakh prize money Motiram, Kanji & Ullal, organized by GMBA, managed by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Willingdon SC, at their courts on Sunday.

GSC took a 2-0 lead in the tie, with Tian Castellino defeating Risha Parab in the girls singles and Pratim Manihar defeating Vikrant Negi to win the boys singles, before NIA bounced back to level scores, winning the girls doubles and the boy’s doubles. The outcome hinged on the mixed doubles, which was won by Ketaki Thite and Pratim Manihar, who defeated Vedika Kulkarni and Ishaan Salvi 21-15, 21-19.

Results: Tian Castellino (GSC) bt Risha Parab (NIA) - (21-19, 14-21, 21-13); Pratim Manihar (GSC) bt Vikrant Negi (NIA) - (21-16, 21-14); Thea Sheth/ Riya Vinherkar (NIA) bt Ketaki Thite/Deepti Pillay (GSC) - (20-22, 21-19, 21-12); Ishaan Salvi/Oskar Mathew (NIA) bt Saanidhya Agarwal/Satya Chauhan (GSC) - (19-21, 21-9, 21-12); Ketaki Thite/ Pratim Manihar (GSC) bt Vedika Kulkarni/Ishaan Salvi (NIA) - (21-15, 21-19).