GD Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton: Camille Seth And Mahesh Aras Storm Into Quarterfinals

Camille Seth and Mahesh Aras combined to defeat Anoopkumar Shukla and Vipool J Patel 30-18 in a Unidoubles round of 16 match of the G D Birla Memorial Masters Inter-Club Badminton Tournament, organised by Badminton 45, managed by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Bombay Gymkhana, here, on Saturday.

Also advancing to the round of eight was the pair of Anand Vithalkar and Priya Ambekar, who defeated Maneck Daruwala and Radharamanan Panicker 30-23.

Results:

MS 45 (Rd 16): Sanjay Khetan bt Vijay Jain – (30-19), Suchit khobarekar bt Pankaj C. Sampat - (30-21)

Unidoubles: Camille Sheth/Mahesh Aras bt Anoopkumar Shukla/Vipool J Patel - (30-18), Anand Vithalkar/Priya Ambekar bt Maneck Daruwala/Radharamanan Panicker – (30-23); MS 45 (Quli): Gautam Laud[1] bt Navin Kamat (w.o), Jitesh Padukone bt Justin Joseph[2] – (30-19), Nikhil Chari bt Sanjay Khetan – (30-8), Rajan Samant bt Suchit Khobarekar (30-13); Unidoubles: Naheed Divecha/Shailesh Daga[1] bt Bhide S/Raghavendran N - (30-16), Ayaz Bilawala+Gautam Ashra[2] bt Kumar Hinduja/Prafull Khopkar - (30-16), Camille Sheth/Mahesh Aras bt Dilip Sukhatankar/Satinder Malhotra - (30-26), Anand Vithalkar/Priya Ambekar bt Ashish Kapila/Ashok Sharma – (30-10).