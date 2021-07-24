FJP Anniversary: Mumbai is not a planned city; it grows like an amoeba, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

From being a nurse to the Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar is a force to reckon with. Her political journey started with the Shiv Sena in 1983. In 2002, she contested the BMC corporation election and won. In recent times, the three-term Shiv Sena corporator from Lower Parel, Pednekar has been at the forefront of BMC’s fight against COVID-19. Taking time off from her busy schedule, Pednekar answers a volley of questions—from the city's healthcare system to infrastructure. Excerpts from the interview:

How have your Mayoral duties changed over the years?

I feel overall things — responsibilities and people's attitude towards them — have in the political sphere over the years. I became a corporator in 2002. That time, the ward was limited to a certain area, which had a population of 40,000 to 45,000 people. Today, it has increased to 60,000 people. This means back then when there were roughly 8000 to 8500 houses, now it has increased to about 18,000 houses. And to approach all of them is difficult for any corporator. Even geographically some wards are big. For example, take my ward (199), which covers Lower Parel station, the backside of Currey Road station and goes on till Chinchpokli Naka. Every ward has a different geographical structure, which makes it difficult to work in and not every problem of the public reaches us either. Shiv Sena has workers at every level — starting building in-charge to a group incharge — so even the smallest of problem we get to know about. But not all corporators are aware about all the things happening in their wards, due to which we can’t reach out to every voter and help him/her with their problems.

What changes have you seen in the city as a resident of Mumbai?

During my childhood, I remember we could see Lower Parel from Worli Naka. But now in many areas, it is difficult to see such spots due to the rise in illegal constructions. Mumbai is not planned a city compared to other ones like Navi Mumbai, New Panvel and Thane. But as Mumbai is not a planned city so geographically it expanded the way it wanted, like an amoeba. But I want appreciate the efforts BMC puts in reaching out to people and helping them. During my growing up years, roads of Mumbai were washed on the weekends by the BMC workers, but today machines have taken over. But now we can use purified water from the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for gardens and cleaning roads. Earlier, roads in the city had big, beautiful name boards, but now that has changed too; some places either they are broken or missing.