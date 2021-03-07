Women’s Day 2021: 'Don’t think onus should be on women alone to make politics more accessible space', says Atishi

What do you think is the role of women in making politics a more accessible space?

I don’t think the onus should be on women alone to make politics a more accessible space. Men are crucial stakeholders in the fight for women's representation and for any lasting change we need men in politics to commit to the cause as well. Having said this, I do think that when women enter our decision-making bodies and begin to shape our policies, they open gates for more women to participate in the public life. At the most basic level, seeing women politicians helps young girls imagine themselves in leadership roles and encourages them to step foot into politics. But I hope, in the near future, we are able to do more than just be role models for women interested in joining politics.

Women's representation in parliament still remains low. What do you think needs to be done to make it on par with men?

I often say that politics is a direct reflection of our society. Political parties will always be inclined to support candidates that people want to see in power. If we hope to increase women’s representation in political spaces we need to start working within our communities. Until the people on your streets begin demanding woman leaders, true change will be difficult. Women political leaders receive threats on social media and there is no public anger against it. They are easy targets and will remain so until your average voter is sensitised on gender issues. I think if all of us start speaking up in our communities, in our families, on social media about the need for this change- then the political system will have to respond.

What are the reasons that women have not been able to come forward in politics?

If one thinks from the perspective of a young girl in India, what reasons could she have to join politics? Most young girls in our country receive no encouragement to think seriously about their professional lives or to be financially independent. They have to fight with their families and their communities for every inch of independence they seek. Now think of what we are expecting out of these women- we expect them to come to be a part of a system which is almost entirely male-dominated, where they see barely any role models, where there are no easy entry points for those who do not come from political families, where the few women politicians that exist are being harassed online and where very few survive without money or muscle power. I think it is commendable that any women find the strength to enter Indian politics at all.