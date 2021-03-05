International Women’s Day 2021: From 'Thappad' to 'Ajji', powerful women-centric films to watch

Our cinema usually misses out on nuance while making films about women but here is our pick of narratives that got the complexity of female characters and the urgency of the issues faced by them, right.



Ajji: At a time when gender crimes have acquired epidemic proportions, 'Ajji' produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Devashish Makhija is more relevant than ever. This wrenching story about rape and retribution is a critique not just of the society where even girl children are not safe but of the power structures that protect the perpetrators of the most heinous crimes. The discovery of a little girl’s body in a garbage heap expands into a scathing social commentary and asks tough questions that we need to answer collectively. What’s more, the avenging spirit in the film is not that of an all powerful male hero but of a grandmother, an ‘Ajji’. The film stars Sushama Deshpande, Sharvani Suryavanshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Sadiya Siddiqui, Vikas Kumar, Manuj Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Kiran Khoje, and Smita Tambe in major roles.