Women's Day special: Ladies, fix these health problems naturally

Women across the world manage different roles at home and work. Though research shows that the human mind is quite bad at multitasking, women often have to work hard and long to strike some sort of balance between the roles. But in all of this juggling, they often forget to consider one of the most important things - their own health.

In the last 20 years, lifestyle diseases among women have skyrocketed. Be it overweight, PCOS, thyroid, hormonal imbalances, diabetes, breast cancers, depression or any other common lifestyle related issues, women are at a constant risk of developing chronic diseases primarily driven by stress, lack of physical activity, sleep deprivation and unhealthy eating habits.

This International Women’s Day we are covering six different health issues that are very common with women’s health and will be sharing one simple solution that they can apply and feel better.

PCOS: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that is very common among women. One in every 6 women in India has PCOS. Taking medications for it is not as effective a solution as changing lifestyle habits and improving on the quality of food intake. At the same time, we need to be aware that PCOS is absolutely a reversible issue if one adopts better lifestyle & food habits.

Health tip: One quick solution for PCOS is coriander seeds. 2 spoons of coriander seeds to be overnight soaked in 1 glass of water. Strain and drink that water first thing in the morning. This works very well for reversing PCOS.