Women's Day special: Ladies, fix these health problems naturally

Women across the world manage different roles at home and work. Though research shows that the human mind is quite bad at multitasking, women often have to work hard and long to strike some sort of balance between the roles. But in all of this juggling, they often forget to consider one of the most important things - their own health.
In the last 20 years, lifestyle diseases among women have skyrocketed. Be it overweight, PCOS, thyroid, hormonal imbalances, diabetes, breast cancers, depression or any other common lifestyle related issues, women are at a constant risk of developing chronic diseases primarily driven by stress, lack of physical activity, sleep deprivation and unhealthy eating habits.
This International Women’s Day we are covering six different health issues that are very common with women’s health and will be sharing one simple solution that they can apply and feel better.
PCOS: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that is very common among women. One in every 6 women in India has PCOS. Taking medications for it is not as effective a solution as changing lifestyle habits and improving on the quality of food intake. At the same time, we need to be aware that PCOS is absolutely a reversible issue if one adopts better lifestyle & food habits.
Health tip: One quick solution for PCOS is coriander seeds. 2 spoons of coriander seeds to be overnight soaked in 1 glass of water. Strain and drink that water first thing in the morning. This works very well for reversing PCOS.
Thyroid: Like PCOS, thyroid is also due to hormonal imbalance. Around 12% women in India are suffering from thyroid imbalances. Majority people tend to believe that thyroid is a lifelong disease but the truth is that it is a lifestyle and not a lifelong disease.
Health tip: 2 teaspoons of Chia seeds are very effective for improving thyroid. Soak 2 tsp of chia seeds in 1 glass of water. Let it be soaked for 15-20 mins. Just drink that water with chia seeds also.
Sleep: Good quality sleep is essential for maintaining an optimal health and well-being. Right from cellular communication, hormonal balance, healthy aging to building immunity, good sleep has several health benefits.
Health tip: Banana Water is an excellent remedy to naturally getting good sleep. Take 2 ripe bananas, cut them into small pieces with the skin. Put those small pieces in 1 lt water and boil that water for 10 mins. After boiling, remove bananas and just take out one glass of water from that and have that banana water. It naturally helps in releasing melatonin, our sleeping hormone.
Diabetes: Today India is known as the diabetes capital of the world. A lot of women post 40 years of age are being diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Moreover, diabetes is such a lifestyle disease that if not treated from its roots, it does give more complications to eyes, kidney and other organs.
Health tip: Although eating more plant foods that are high in fiber is the key to reversing diabetes, 2 spoons of Bhindi seeds is an excellent remedy for reducing blood sugar levels. Boil 1 water of water with 2 spoons of bhindi seeds. Reduce one glass to half glass while boiled, then strain and have the water.
Weight loss: One common issue that majority women are struggling with is losing weight. Weight loss has to be a by-product of becoming better. We should focus on creating a good and healthy system and as a result we should be losing weight.
Health tip: Having fruits on an empty stomach is one of the very good ways for weight loss. You can choose seasonal fruits however eating on an empty stomach is the key.
Indigestion: Day to day issues like gastric, constipation, bloating and indigestion are affecting the productivity of millions of women. In fact, the health of our gut is very important to our overall good health and immunity.
Health tip: Fermented Rice or Panta Bhaat is an excellent probiotic. Soak 2 spoons of cooked rice overnight in a glass of water. First thing in the morning, have that one glass of water and also eat those 2 spoons of cooked rice that was soaked overnight.
When it comes to creating good health or reversing disease, it is our habits that will help us rather than following any diet. All we need is right awareness and sustainable habits.
(Karan Kakkad is a Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more call: 8100550660, or visit www.reversefactor.in)
