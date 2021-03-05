From 'Delhi Crime' to 'Vadham' - Best movies and series to watch on International Women’s Day 2021

International Women's Day is celebrated across the globe on March 8 every year. While we do not need a specific day to honour and celebrate the achievements of women around the world, this day reminds us to respect and appreciate women.
If you are a Bollywood buff, here are a few movies and web shows to help you celebrate the strength, power, and courage of every woman.
Criminal Justice- Behind Closed Doors
As the name itself suggests, a lot of topics are preferred to be brought up behind shut doors in the form of whispers, or even swept under the rug. Criminal Justice- Behind Closed Doors takes on such topics, and brings them forth to the world, in an attempt to make it less taboo. Kirti Kulhari plays the role of Anuradha Chandra, a woman who’s defending her integrity against the world. The show proved to be the much-needed stop for your thrill-seeking spirits with its nail-biter story line, and some plot twists that you never saw coming!
Where to watch- Disney+Hotstar
Vadham
The exhilarating drama series produced by Applause Entertainment is centered on Sakthi Pandian, essayed by Shruthi Hariharan, a young and honest female police inspector who is assigned to an all-women’s police station and is determined to solve the murder of an influential politician’s close aide. The film authentically describes the life of a working women, especially one who is in a challenging job like that of a Police Inspector and the problems she faces while balancing her two lives.
Where to watch- MX Player
Flesh
Like the name, the series is direct and to the point to show the dreadful situations of sex trafficking. Based in Mumbai and Kolkata, the plot narrates how teenagers are abducted by befriending strangers on social media. After the filing of a police complaint, the case lands on the tough and often rule-breaking police officer Radha. The show revolves around Radha’s journey and thirst to get hold of the whole gang of human traffickers. Essayed by Swara Bhaskar, Radha is a fearless cop, dedicated on her duty to the nation and proves the metal for women who are dedicated to their duties.
Where to Watch: Eros Now
Delhi Crime
Based on Delhi Gang rape case, the show shows the journey of not only one but two lady police officers. While DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) leads the investigation, she puts her trust on a young but bright police officer Neeti Singh, essayed by Rasika Dugal. While Vartika has her own challenges of finding the culprit along with fighting poor infrastructure, red-tapism and mounting public pressure along the way, The Emmy award winning series, narrating the true events of the Nirbhaya case, is surely a spine-chilling watch.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Shakuntala Devi
Shakuntala's ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Although she never received any formal education her love for numbers won her several awards. Vidya Balan perfectly essayed the role of the great mathematician also known as a 'Human-Computer'.
Where to watch- Amazon Prime
Gunjan Saxena — The Kargil Girl
Gunjan Saxena essays the life of a young girl who harbors a rather uncomfortable dream, to become an air force officer which is not liked by people around her. And, that’s exactly what sets the tone of this low-throttle biopic of India’s celebrated first Indian Air Force lady pilot in combat, Gunjan Saxena. Jahnvi Kapoor delivered a calculated performance in this nicely made film.