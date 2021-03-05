International Women’s Day 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Behind every successful woman there are a lot of other women who helped her rise through the ranks, fight through discrimination and become what she wanted to. International Women's Day is observed on March 8 every year to celebrate the greatness, kindness and contribution of all such women.

The day was recognised by the United Nations in 1975. The theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is #ChooseToChallenge, as from challenge comes change. A challenged world is an alert world which knows that change is necessary and in order to bring a positive change, let's all choose to challenge.

If you feel the same way but can't find the right set of words to wish all your beloved women a 'Happy Women's Day' then here we are to help you out. These are the best wishes, quotes and images to share on the International Women's Day.

"A very happy Women’s Day to a brave and bold women who would never accept defeat."

She is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever. She is a woman, she is 'You' Happy Women’s Day!!

"No other creature in the universe is as good and beautiful as women. You deserve the utmost love and respect. Happy Women's Day"

"Wishing all the lovely and beautiful ladies, happy women’s day. Keep a proud smile on your face."

"We owe our existence to women because it is our mother who brings us into this world. Happy Women’s Day mother, may you always be happy."

A strong woman draws inspiration from herself and fights every war bravely. Celebrating the valor of females. Happy Women’s Day!!

A smart woman learns from her failure, smiles during her lows and grows stronger when faced with challenges. You are one of them. Happy Women’s Day!

Only a woman can be Wonderful Outstanding Mesmerizing Attractive and Nice at the same time. Happy Women’s Day!!

You are one of a kind. you are an amazing woman. Happy Women’s Day!!

Happy Women's Day to all the incredible women! Shine on. Not just today but everyday!

W-wonderful,

O-outstanding,

M-marvelous,

A-amazing,

N-nice!

Happy Women's Day!!

Despite failures - you stand up. Despite sorrows - you cheer up. Despite the pain - you keep fighting! Keep dreaming to fly higher reaching new heights. Congratulations on Women's Day.

I can’t find the words to express how I feel about women. Their strength and power, their ability to keep their heads up no matter what. I admire it on every possible level. Girls run the world, that’s the only thing I know for sure. Happy Women’s day!